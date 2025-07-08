Does ACC Standout Make Sense for Rams?
The Carolina sunshine is growing a special talent within the rich soils of Death Valley. While Matthew Stafford has defined the Rams in the 20s, it may the ACC's most pro ready quarterback who could take the Rams into the next decade.
In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, with the 27th pick, the Rams selected Cade Klubnik out of Clemson.
"Klubnik got better as the '24 season progressed," wrote Wilson. "While he's not the biggest QB, he has a big arm and is one of the best deep-ball passers in this class. Good athlete who can win with his feet, he throws accurately to all three levels. If he continues to progress, he'll be a first-rounder next April."
Over 4000 total yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2024, Klubnik helped restore legitimacy to the Clemson program, winning the ACC title and taking the Tigers back to the College Football Playoffs for the first time since they lost to Joe Burrow and LSU in the 2020 National Championship game.
Klubnik is still a raw product who has suffered from Clemson's unexpected drop-off in recruiting receiver talent, but with the embrace of NIL, Klubnik could be on the verge of a season that drastically changes his current draft projections, especially in such a quarterback-heavy class.
Klubnik does a lot of things well and is built to play from the shotgun. He has pro level touch with the football, and is the typical prototype of every Clemson passer under Dabo Swinney.
However, he doesn't have the strongest of arms and has a tendency to become inconsistent at random points so the Rams will have to figure out if his arm strength is a deal breaker but more importantly, if his bouts of inconsistency is due to himself or the offense he plays in.
To Klubnik's credit, he does give his receivers a legitimate shot at the football and with jump ball specialists like Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Konata Mumpfield, that could lead to big play opportunities.
While these mocks are way too early to be accurate, they help illustrate a short list of the players that the Rams will be looking at over the next several months.
Cade Klubnik from the ACC. Keep an eye on him.
