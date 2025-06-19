Insider Details Quarterback Market for 2026 NFL Draft
While the Rams are focused on the 2025 NFL season, the front office is looking at 2026 as the possibilities of a seamless transition of power from Matthew Stafford to his successor are real as the team holds two first round picks in a draft class Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says has a deep pool of promising prospects.
"But just in asking around, I’d say LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Penn State’s Drew Allar and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik would be at the head of the class," wrote Breer. No one needs me to point out that Texas’s Arch Manning has all the tools to get there, and the talent to jump to the front of the line (even though most would be pretty surprised if he left after just one year starting). Oklahoma’s John Mateer is another one worth watching."
"The good news for quarterback-hungry teams is there seems to be a deep pool of promising prospects entering the season. The bad news is there may not be a lock among them. So I think I’d go with Allar. He and Klubnik are the only guys in the above group that have multiple years starting under their belts. He’s also got plus size and arm strength, and moves around better than some folks think. And my bet would be that NFL guys are really going to like him, the more they get around him."
"(Again, Manning is in a bit of a separate category for me, both because I’d bet he stays at Texas in 2026, and because he’s only got two starts on his résumé.)"
So with Nussmeier, Allar, Sellers, Klubnik, Manning, and Mateer all listed candidates to be the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, that means they're all first round talents.
However, there are a few more players who are worthy of consideration. here are some other names thrown around.
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Arizona's Noah Fifita, Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and several potential talents in the SEC could find their way into the first round as well.
All this illustrates that the Rams will have a large group of premier prospects to evaluate, and if their potential rings true, the team may only have to use one first-round pick to move up for their guy or to select him instead of using both.
The Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' 2026 first-round pick.
