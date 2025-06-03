Rams Linked to Clemson Star in Early 2026 Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the 2025 season with lofty expectations. With the way their roster is constructed and their championship pedigree, they are undoubtedly one of the favorites to win it all when looking at the landscape of the NFC.
That level of competition starts up top, and thankfully, Sean McVay is still calling plays for them, but it also has a lot to do with who their quarterback is. Matthew Stafford has aged like fine wine and continues to make plays despite being one of the most tenured players in the league.
The Rams only make it as far as Stafford will allow them, and he'll have to play like an MVP if he wants a chance at a second ring to cement his legacy as a Hall of Fame player. Regardless of whether they win the Super Bowl or not, the reality is that 2025 is likely the last shot at contention the Rams have with Stafford.
As amazing as he has been, his restructured deal only goes up to two years, and after that, the expectation is that he'll retire. The Rams will have to start preparing for life after Stafford, and it benefits them greatly that they have two first-round picks next year.
Due to their stockpiling of draft picks in 2026 and Stafford not getting any younger, it's no surprise that many mock drafts have predicted them to take a quarterback next year. Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his recent 2026 NFL mock draft, he links the Rams to Cade Klubnik as well as Chandler Rivers.
"Rivers can play inside or in the slot, he's a physical player despite his size and he is consistently in the right place. Reminds me of Max Hairston in his style of play/size/ferocity. He plays the run like he's an old-school middle linebacker: he will get off blocks, come downhill with his hair on fire and look to lay the ball-carrier out. He has a nose for the ball and for making big plays".
Maxwell Hairston was a player that the Rams could've gotten in the 2025 NFL draft, but they opted to trade him away for this pick next year. Rivers fills a crucial need at cornerback, and if he continues to shine at college, he could be exactly the player the Rams are looking for.
"Klubnik got better as the '24 season progressed. While he's not the biggest QB, he has a big arm and is one of the best deep-ball passers in this class. Good athlete who can win with his feet, he throws accurately to all three levels. If he continues to progress, he'll be a first-rounder next April".
This isn't the first time that Klubnik has been linked to the Rams, and I'm sure it won't be the last. He's the prototypical quarterback McVay is looking for in his offense, and he has much higher upside rushing the ball than Stafford does at this point in his career.
