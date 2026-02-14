Three Unique Free Agent Options To Improve Rams Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are ready for 2026 as quarterback Matthew Stafford will return after his incredible MVP campaign.

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim put together a list of top free agents, and these three options listed could set the Rams up for instant and long-term success.

Malik Willis

While the Rams do not need to replace Stafford this offseason, they will eventually, and if the money is right, the Rams could sign Willis to be the backup who could eventually succeed the NFL legend. Willis already understands the system after multiple years under Matt LaFleur, where he was spectacular in spurts.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Daniel Jones slated to return to the Colts after tearing his Achilles tendon, Malik Willis is the most intriguing young quarterback available in free agency," wrote Geitheim. "The talented signal-caller has loads of potential and played well when Jordan Love was injured toward the end of the regular season, throwing for 409 yards and four total touchdowns in those two appearances. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams, Willis could earn a hefty penny for a quarterback with just six career starts."

Willis has the veteran mindset that Sean McVay wants and the dual-threat ability that the McVay offense desperately needs.

Kyle Pitts

This would be the most likely move due to the Rams needing to address their tight end position. In my opinion, even if Tyler Higbee returns, due to his age and injury history, the Rams should sign Pitts anyway.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tight end Kyle Pitts has yet to fully live up to his potential as a former No. 4 pick, but he did put together his best statistical season since his rookie year, racking up 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns," stated Geitheim. "More importantly, he notched a 166-yard, three-touchdown performance in his final primetime game of the season, leaving a lasting impression on the league before becoming a free agent."

Pitts would take 13 personnel to the next level while giving the tight end room the depth needed to have success on Special Teams and on offense. Plus, defensive coordinators might soil their pants trying to find ways to properly scheme against Pitts and Terrance Ferguson on the same field.

Alec Pierce

This would be a bold move but considering the Rams were more than willing to bench Tutu Atwell and his $10 million salary during the playoffs, Pierce might be more expensive but at least he will be on the field.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Alec Pierce is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season as he prepares to hit free agency," stated Geitheim. "Pierce tallied 1,003 yards on just 47 catches, averaging a whopping 21.3 yards per catch. He will be coveted by a number of teams looking to become more explosive on offense."

The Rams must prepare for life after Davante Adams and if the team had a veteran third option, there's a good chance McVay has two Lombardis right now.

