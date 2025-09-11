5 Questions Rams Offense Must Answer Against Titans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to roll against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and while the team is looking to win, their offense in particular still has some questions about them to answer in the young season.
1. What's the answer when Davante Adams and Puka Nacua aren't on the field?
We saw the offense struggle when they didn't have both Adams and Nacua on the field. While Jordan Whittington did his job, penalties would cost the Rams the gains Whittington contributed to. The operation needs to clean up and perhaps it's time to start testing what Whittington and Konata Mumpfield are able to do with a few more offensive snaps.
2. When will Sean McVay use Terrance Ferguson?
Despite being the Rams' highest 2025 draft pick, Ferguson did not record one offensive snap last Sunday. To be fair, Ferguson missed a lot of time during training camp and missed critical joint practices and preseason games so that heavily
3. How good is Beaux Limmer?
While we might not get an answer come Sunday as both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson could still play, we saw Beaux Limmer last Sunday at guard and the results were interesting. He was once again strong in the run, struggled here and there in pass protection, and came up big in the games' final moments.
The Rams are clearly preparing him for the future but does Limmer have what it takes to reclaim a starting job?
4. Is it time to have serious conversation about Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith?
It's time for the annual conversation regarding how the Rams are going to get Tutu Atwell involved. Perhaps Sean McVay is holding his ace close to his heart and Atwell's usage will change as the season goes on or he's an expensive decoy. Either way, it doesn't matter as long as the Rams win.
But if the issue is something else, it's hard to ignore Xavier Smith picking up a 36-yard catch on his only play on offense. Again...his only play on offense. It's time to uncork Smith.
5. Coleman Shelton, let's see what you got
Last Sunday marked Shelton's first game back with the franchise and there were highs and lows. Shelton played every snap, helped coordinate things when Beaux Limmer was entered into the game, and did his job in the clutch.
There were also a few bad plays, especially when he snapped the ball over Stafford's head. I'm giving him grace because this is a veteran who was seeing live snaps for the first time since last season. His teammates love and trust him but will he show the complete consistency Rams fans expect come Sunday?
