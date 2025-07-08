2026 NFL Mock Draft Has Rams Nabbing Blue-Chip Talent
In Durham, North Carolina sits one of the most underrated defensive backs in all of college football. Duke's Chandler Rivers is a stud who is a 2024 All-ACC First Team selection. With some of the best closing speed in football, Rivers may be the next Derwin James.
Recently, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson predicted that the Rams would use the 11th overall pick gained by Atlanta to select Rivers. While the mock is way too early, Rivers is a player that continues to impress.
"Rivers can play inside or in the slot, he's a physical player despite his size and he is consistently in the right place," wrote Wilson. "Reminds me of Max Hairston in his style of play/size/ferocity. He plays the run like he's an old-school middle linebacker: he will get off blocks, come downhill with his hair on fire and look to lay the ball-carrier out. He has a nose for the ball and for making big plays."
Rivers can cover from any spot on the field while continuously making plays in the backfield. He has smooth hips and glue for hands. He's has All-American talent and pairs it with hunter like instincts. A gem in the making.
The Rams have been looking for that defensive playmaker since Jalen Ramsey left and while the team has some burgeoning stars, there isn't anyone that gives off the same feeling, the same confidence if not straight up cockiness that had fans hooked.
In a list by Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of the top 50 players in college football, Rivers is ranked at 33.
"Rivers enjoyed a breakout junior campaign with the Blue Devils, tying with Jahdae Barron — the eventual 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — for the highest PFF grade among Power Four cornerbacks (90.7)," wrote Wasserman and Chadwick. "Only Notre Dame's Leonard Moore was more valuable than Rivers this past season, according to PFF WAA.
"Rivers brings versatility as both an outside cornerback and a nickel defender, and he is an expert at reading the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage. He is also a weapon as a blitzer, placing second among Power Four cornerbacks with nine pressures last year."
Chandler Rivers. One for the future.
