Rams' Brennan Presley Gets Candid About Game-Winning Catch
Outside of Xavier Smith, no receiver has made a bigger impact on the Rams this preseason than Brennan Presley. A standout performer at Oklahoma State, Presley entered Saturday night on fire. Not only did he haul in a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, but he also had an outstanding week of practice.
Pressley's big night launches Rams to victory
However, it was on Saturday that Presley turned it on. A constant threat, Presley's play helped the Rams progress up field quickly, finishing off the final drive of the third quarter by setting up a Mario Williams touchdown.
Presley would save his best for last. On fourth and ten from the Chargers' 48-yard line, the Rams and quarterback Stetson Bennett had 19 seconds to engineer a touchdown from a drive that took forever to cross midfield.
With the game on the line and Bennett under pressure, he fired the ball downfield, and on the other end was Presley, blanketed by two Chargers defenders. Somehow, to the amazement of everyone, Presley hauled in the pass, and the Rams would score the game-winning touchdown a play later.
After the game, I spoke to Presley in the locker room, where I asked him what he saw pre-snap from the Chargers defense and what he was thinking when Bennett sent the ball airborne.
"Pre-snap, I felt really good," stated Presley. "I mean, I came off in my man. I thought it was man (coverage). So I'm like, okay, I have a pretty good chance to get the ball. The safety rotated, so I knew at that point, if he [Stetson Bennett] was going to throw it, it's gonna be a contested catch."
"And then once I saw him scramble and throw it up, I had dropped the fade the possession before, so my head, I was like, I gotta go and get this. Like, there's no other way to think about it, if, ands, or buts, I just gotta go get this ball, this ball is mine. Just because I felt so bad about dropping the one earlier, so I had the opportunity to go up and get it and I did."
Presley will make his final push for a roster spot next Saturday against the Browns in Cleveland.
