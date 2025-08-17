WATCH: Rams Brennan Presley Rams-Chargers Locker Room Interview
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Los Angeles Chargers in their annual preseason matchup from SoFi Stadium. The Rams take to the road next week before they start the season at home against the Houston Texans.
After the game, Bennett spoke to reporters.
Watch Brennan Presley's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters from the fields of Carson, California as the Rams held joint practice with the New Orleans Saints outside Dignity Health Sports Park.
Q: Could you talk about Saints’ Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley’s growth and have you kept in touch with him over the years?
“He’s incredibly smart," stated McVay. "He's got a great big picture perspective and capacity for the game. I've absolutely kept in touch with Brandon. I'm really happy to see him back in a leadership role. I know what a great coach he is and he'll do an excellent job. They did a lot of cool stuff today. That’s a staple where Brandon has those guys ready to play sound, tough and physical. They were connected on all three levels so they look like they're going to be a really good outfit.”
Q: What are your thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance at practice?
“I thought he was up and down. I think their rush did a good job, especially in some of those early periods and it didn't seem like we were able to find a rhythm. But what I did love is once we got into some of the second down to third downs, I thought he was seeing coverage well, distributing the ball. I love the way that he finished in the two-minute drill where he hits a big completion to [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] right off the jump and then we're really one more completion away from being in the position that we want. He managed that really well, but I thought he did a great job. One of my favorite things about Jimmy is if something doesn't go down the way we want or if we have a little bit of a miscommunication, he's great about being able to reset and be able to respond and not react to whatever that next snap is. I thought he did that today.”
