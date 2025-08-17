Five Observations From the Rams' Victorious Effort Over the Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams overcame mistakes, miscues, and distractions to steal victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday night. In a 23-22 victory, several Rams made statements on the field of SoFi Stadium. Here are five observations from the contest.
1. The Rams have their own "Marks" brothers
In the 80s, the Miami Dolphins, coached by Chris Shula's legendary grandfather Don Shula, had a dynamic receiver tandem known as the "Marks" Brothers. Mark Clayton and Mark Duper used their speed to help Dan Marino become the greatest quarterback of his generation.
On Saturday night, Brennan Presley and Mario Williams used their speed to open up repeated opportunities for one another. When I spoke to Presley in the locker room following the contest, he was all smiles, complimenting Williams' speed and tenacity. Big-time players making big-time plays.
Both men took the game over in the second half, combining for eight catches, 148 yards, and a touchdown. Presley's big catch on fourth and ten set up the game-winning score by Tru Edwards with five seconds left in the game.
2. Brennan Jackson and Desjuan Johnson earned their roster spots
Desjuan Johnson paved the way for Brennan Jackson to make the plays. Johnson, showing off the ability to penetrate, the same ability he was displaying to end the 2024 season while Jackson made his statement that he should be more involved in the rotation, making two sacks on the night.
3. A.J. Green is a playmaker and the Rams must find a way to keep
On a night where Trey Lance and the Chargers' receivers were causing repeated problems, Green was the shining star. Green ran with the Chargers' starters, doing enough to stop Quentin Johnston from hauling in what would have been a touchdown and he made repeated plays, especially while the Chargers were in striking distance. Green's play played a pivotal role in the Rams' preventing a first half breach of their endzone despite three red zone trips by the Chargers.
4. Drake Stoops is an underrated talent
Stoops has been a player who has been making slow but steady moves up the depth chart. Despite his small frame, he shows the same heart and desire that turned him from a coach's kid to a beloved Oklahoma Sooner. Stoops had his best performance of the season but it's the details that matter.
Stoops is like a smaller Cooper Kupp when it comes to blocking. Kupp, who emphasized being a critical part of the Rams rushing attack, was often a lead blocker, a role Stoops is committed to. How do we know this? The man constantly throws himself into a hole, gets blown up, and yet does enough to open lanes for running backs.
When Brennan Presley hauled in the massive 4th and ten catch, it was Stoops who immediately grabbed the ball to hand it to the ref in a spike scenario. That's a different type of player.
5. Stetson Bennett is an NFL quarterback
Not much to add. Four games, four wins, two last-minute game-winning drives. Enough said.
