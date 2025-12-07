Why Cardinals Game Will Look Different for Sean McVay

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have announced that head coach Sean McVay did not travel with the team to Phoenix as McVay will fly separately since he's come down with the flu.

It's unclear at this time the severity of McVay's illness and how that will prohibit him in the Rams' contest against the Arizona Cardinals . In the event that McVay is unable to coach, the Rams would likely hand the job over to Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant operated as acting head coach in the Rams' preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

If McVay is unable to call plays, it's expected that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will step into the role. LaFleur was the Rams' primary play caller in their preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. It should also be noted that Rams' Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase called plays against the Chargers.

In both games, Xavier Smith would have massive performances. Something to consider as Smith led all receivers in yards last week and Tutu Atwell is still on injured reserve.

LaFleur's Ready For His Moment

In the event that LaFleur takes the reins of the offense, he's been preparing for this moment for years. The last time LaFleur was a play caller was during his stint with the New York Jets in 2022. After McVay slightly opened the door for LaFleur to eventually call plays, LaFleur spoke on the prospect of potentially being a play caller again this week.

“Absolutely," stated LaFleur. "It's a fun job. I tell [Head Coach] Sean [McVay], truly being in it with the guys for that three-and-a-half-hour window because everything in this league matters. The play calls matter. The detail within the week matters. The players going out and executing matters, the players making us right when we're wrong with the play call. All of it. It goes hand in hand in this league. That's why it's so fun. With that being said, that's not where any of my focus is right now. This is an awesome job that I have. I love being here. I love being in this organization. I love being with these guys. I love being with the quarterbacks every single day. It's nothing that I think about. Whatever happens, happens.”

LaFleur has a perfect blend of McVay and Shanahan influence, giving his system the backbone of a San Francisco-based rushing attack that is able to effectively mirror the pass and run like McVay's system.

