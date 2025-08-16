The Preseason Poses Several Challenges for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams face several challenges this season, as they try to make a deep postseason run. Los Angeles is in the process of improving, which will take time.
Following training camp, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula noted a few of the difficulties that he and the Rams' coaching staff faced during the preseason. Although these issues are not unique to the Rams, they are still a challenge.
“There's always that thought in the back of your mind. Even when we were going to the Dallas practice, you trust that the film's not going to get out. I know they have a quality staff just like ours and just like we talked to Dallas where the film's not going to get out, but there's always the word-of-mouth stuff, talking about what they ran," Shula said.
"There is that extra thing where we typically don't do this against teams that we play against. So, how much do you want to show, but you still want to run your stuff and test your rules. It's always that fine balance, similar to some of the preseason games. So yeah, it is a challenge. This time of year, it's one of those August preseason problems you're dealing with.”
Preparing For Week 2
Shula noted that the Rams' coaching staff has not done much game planning ahead of their joint practices and preseason games. However, he believes the Rams' joint practices will make them a better team
“We’re doing our stuff, and it's 'rules ball' right now. We're not necessarily game planning, whether it's a preseason game or an opponent. It has been interesting because you're watching the tape and they played each other. The Saints played the Chargers so we're watching the Saints offense versus the Chargers defense, and then it's obviously going to flip right after that," Shula said.
"Typically, you're practicing against the team that you're playing against. This is the first time that it's been flipped like this. It’s a challenge, but at the same time, we're not putting a ton of stock into it. We don't know exactly what their injuries are, who they're going to play, and so many guys are switching in, so it's hard to game plan this time of year. So test our rules and we're just excited to go against a really good opponent, good o-line, good skill. We know that it’s going to be well coached with Coach Moore.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!