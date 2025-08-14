The Los Angeles Rams Have an Interesting Subplot Brewing
The Los Angeles Rams have several interesting aspects on their roster this season. The Rams will be one of the most-watched and analyzed teams in the league this upcoming season, a trend that has already begun during the preseason.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently listed one subplot for every game from the second week of the preseason. Edholm noted that the Rams have several interesting angles to consider.
"The Rams host their fellow SoFi Stadium inhabitants while the health of their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, remains in question. Sean McVay said early in camp that backup Jimmy Garoppolo would not play in the preseason, so it might be Stetson Bennett once again receiving the lion’s share of the snaps," Edholm said.
"Dresser Winn is the only other quarterback on the roster. Left tackle is also an area to watch in this one, with Alaric Jackson (blood clots) still out. A.J. Arcuri started there last week, with KT Leveston finishing up at that spot. In practice, the team also has rotated D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon Jr. at the position. We’ll see how McVay handles that spot against the [Los Angeles] Chargers."
Backup QB Battle?
During training camp, McVay noted what he wanted to see from Bennett throughout the preseason into the upcoming regular season. McVay believes Bennett is on the right trajectory, but must continue working hard to ensure he stays on the right path.
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction. I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next," McVay said.
"I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes. Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.
