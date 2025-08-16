Ranking the Rams' Backup QB Situation
The Los Angeles Rams' season has already gotten off to an interesting start, with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford missing some of training camp due to an injury. Sean McVay is not concerned, but the Rams still must prepare for the worst.
Los Angeles must be prepared should Stafford miss time this season. Pro Football Network ranked the Rams' backup quarterback situation as the 13th-best in the league.
"A two-time champion backup, who has amassed 15,828 passing yards throughout his career, Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the more well-respected backups in the league. They do have Stetson Bennett IV rostered as well, but it is clear that 'Jimmy G' has one of the most secure holds on his backup role of anyone in the league," PFN said.
"This is particularly important given that Matthew Stafford has yet to return from his back injury. Remember, Jimmy Garoppolo in a Sean McVay offense is much different than Jimmy Garoppolo with the Las Vegas Raiders."
Rams' Balanced Roster
The Rams have one of the best all-around teams in the National Football League, but the roster was built around Stafford's strengths and skill set. Although he is expected to return, it is evident that the Rams need a quality backup option ready to go in case Stafford misses time this season.
After training camp, McVay noted what he wants to see from Bennett during the preseason. After a productive preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, McVay hopes Bennett is prepared to take the next step.
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction. I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next. I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes," McVay said.
"Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.”
