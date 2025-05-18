Rams' Schedule Gets Tricky Near the Halfway Mark
The Los Angeles Rams appear primed for another successful season after addressing many of their most pressing roster needs.
The Rams took a respectable approach to the offseason while still doing what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to have a second consecutive season.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com analyzed the Rams' schedule. Barshop noted a few of the perils of the Rams' schedule and what the Rams can do to help alleviate the situation. Barshop believes the Rams should consider making special travel arrangements around the season's halfway point.
"The Rams will travel 34,832 miles this upcoming season, second only to the [Los Angeles] Chargers, who also have an international game in 2025. The Rams will also cross an NFL-high 44 time zones. Los Angeles could help eliminate some of the back-and-forth travel by staying on the East Coast before their trip to London, as they play in Baltimore in Week 7," Barshop said.
Although the Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the league, they undoubtedly have their fair share of hurdles to overcome, just like every other team does. Still, however the Rams decide to handle their traveling this upcoming season, they must put a plan in place.
Los Angeles added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, and others, who should help the Rams' offense expand more. This includes running back Jarquez Hunter.
Keith Sanchez from the Draft Network said, "From the handoff, Hunter has good vision, surveying the line of scrimmage from the backside to the frontside to find a vacant hole. Hunter's vision pairs up well with his athleticism in that any hole he identifies as open, he can get to by stringing together jump-cuts and lateral movements to get there. Once in a hole, Hunter can condense his frame, lower his pad level, and accelerate through the hole, showcasing his burst and acceleration."
"Hunter runs with good pad height, and his stature is a beneficial tool for him running through any potential initial contact. Reaching the second level of the defense, Hunter has the option to lower his pads, run through defenders, and pick up tough yardage. Alternatively, he can make an explosive lateral cut to make a defender miss and continue to accelerate vertically up the field to pick up yards. In the open field, Hunter is a quick accelerator and can easily convert big chunk plays on the ground. Hunter is an exciting runner who can create for himself and make the defense pay for any lack of integrity in their defensive structure."
