Rams Rookie Set to Put on Star Performance at SoFi
Rams running back Jarquez Hunter has been the most talked-about force of nature throughout training camp. Hunter, the relentless pursuer, decided to go off against the Saints in joint practice. Here are some excerpts from what I witnessed in Carson.
Jarquez Hunter steamrolled the defense, answering with several punches of his own. Keep in mind the players weren't tackling but it appeared Hunter took two 50+ yard runs to the house and not a single Saints defender could stop him one on one. He ran through defenders with no care in the world and if there was one play that defines the warrior nature of Hunter, it was when two Saints defenders corralled Hunter to the sideline, and instead of running out of bounds, he decided to hit the gap between the defenders, gaining a few extra yards. Hunter won the day on offense.
Hunter had himself a decent performance against the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday but it wasn't anything that made Rams fans go hysterical. Come this Saturday, I predict Hunter is going to burn the Los Angeles Chargers so bad, there will be genuine clamor from the fanbase to make him the RB1.
Now, this Chargers defense is good, and they have depth. However, Hunter is on such a roll, I don't think many starting defenses could stop him.
Watching Hunter was like watching greatness against the Saints. The man willed the offense to life, making play after play, read after read and the defense was not ready to handle a force like Hunter. Perhaps in a full-contact game, the Saints would be inclined to hit with more intention but even with increased physicality, how do you stop Hunter's full-speed shiftiness?
Gap, accelerate, gap, accelerate, left, right, left, right, Hunter was gliding through defenders before putting his head down and trying to ram through them. It was a treat to watch.
Matthew Stafford resumes training this week
Stafford, who missed practice this week, is set to have another throwing session on Saturday. Even if Stafford recovers for week one, there's no way he'll be fully in-tune with the offense while being his usual playmaking self. There's just no time.
Thus, Hunter has his stage to prove that he deserves to carry the load Stafford can't right now. Either as a runner, receiver, or blocker, Hunter needs to prove he can handle the situation.
Stafford audibles his running backs to do a variety of things. If Hunter protects Stetson Bennett, perhaps he can help Kyren Williams stay healthy to ensure a winning effort.
