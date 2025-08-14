BREAKING: Rams Matthew Stafford to Resume Preseason Testing
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Matthew Stafford would be resuming his acclimation process, starting this Saturday, before the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason play from SoFi Stadium.
McVay was asked if Stafford had a workout scheduled during a press conference from the fields of Carson, California, following the conclusion of joint practice against the New Orleans Saints.
“He does, yeah," stated McVay. "He's going to work out on Saturday. Hopefully it responds a little bit better and then I'll have more information for you guys then.”
Stafford's workout will be similar to the one he did last Saturday
Last Saturday, before the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason play, Stafford began his first full throwing session since the team announced his back issues. McVay spoke about the session in a post-game press conference.
“It was awesome," stated McVay. "He looked good. He threw the ball really well. There were no limitations in terms of the types of throws. Deep, intermediate and short, we were moving the launch point. He felt really good and we're looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. It was a good step in the right direction.”
McVay was asked how many passes did Stafford throw.
“What would you guess Gary? [laughter] He got around 60. I think it was 68 throws. [laughter] That's what I would think. How's that? I love you, man. [laughter] It was 60 plus though.”
That workout was meant to be part one of the plan. Part two involved Stafford doing individual passing drills that Monday. That never happened.
“I'm sure the first question you guys will have is about [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and like we've said, we're going to be flexible and fluid," stated McVay last Monday. "I think more than anything, I feel for Matthew because of how much he wants to be out there and feel good. Ultimately what ended up happening, had a great workout, felt good, but then come in today, it doesn't feel great. [I] didn't think that was the right decision to be able to push him. We've always talked about flexibility, being fluid with some of the plans and I think more than anything, I feel for a guy that I really care about that wants to be out there more than anything else. We're going to be smart, but he didn't feel good enough and we didn't think it was the right thing to do based on how he woke up feeling today.”
Let's see what happens this time.
