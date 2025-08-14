Five Observations Following Rams-Saints Joint Practice
The Los Angeles Rams decided that just because the Los Angeles Chargers were too banged up to practice, that they weren't, thus a late-minute joint practice between the Rams and Saints was scheduled.
There was a lot to see and a lot to digest. Here are five observations from Thursday's joint practice.
1. Jarquez Hunter: The Battering Ram
Oh my goodness. I don't know if Jarquez Hunter thought it was the Super Bowl because he played like this was the biggest game of his career. That's the type of person he is. No cameras, limited media, no fans. Did that matter to Hunter? Nope.
Hunter punished the defense, breaking off two 50+ yard touchdown runs and he yet again made it clear to defenders that if you want to side tackle Hunter, just pack up and go home because it will not work.
2. The Defense is on the hunt
There isn't enough to say about the Rams defense. The concerns about the secondary are no longer there, Nate Landman and Omar Speight are pure-blooded linebackers that fit the scheme, the defensive line has owned the line of scrimmage since June, and the rest of the defense rotates in just fine.
Chris Shula is in his element as he emulates his grandfather's no-name defense with known names who play for the name at the front of the jersey. Selfless, team-minded players who want to stand tall for their defensive brethren.
3. Xavier Smith continues to shine
Xavier Smith went into practice after about four or five plays from scrimmage. Smith then proceeded to make the first two Rams' catches of practice. He was used in a variety of ways and excelled in every role.
X-Man continues to prove his value as he enters his third NFL season.
4. The Rams need Matthew Stafford
As mentioned in a previous piece, the Rams were using a limited offense that they didn't mind being put on film, and the Saints' defensive coordinator is former Rams DC Brandon Staley. However, the Rams clearly needed a passer with pinpoint accuracy and did not have it on Thursday.
While Garoppolo is able to hit windows, the Rams needed to hit holes.
5. Davante Adams does what Cooper Kupp never could
Before anyone takes offense, the things Adams does is jump. Yes, Cooper Kupp can jump, but Adams, already naturally taller, uses his explosiveness to achieve height, while he is able to box out defenders with his frame. During these last two seasons, there were areas on the field that when Kupp entered, it was nearly impossible to get him the football. That doesn't matter anymore, and very few cornerbacks are able to stop Adams on a goal line fade.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE