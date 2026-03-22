Rams Post-FA Depth Chart: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters in football and despite falling short last season, the franchise is set to enter 2026 with the same hype and expectations of last season.
Here's an early look at the roster and the storylines that will define it.
QB
- Stetson Bennett IV
Not many questions here. The NFL's MVP returns for another season of championship aspirations. Only question is regarding who backs up Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo seems likely, but could the Rams use the roster slot for a potential successor? Could Garoppolo become the successor after a failed move to Arizona? We'll see.
RB
- Kyren Williams
- Blake Corum
- Jarquez Hunter
- Jordan Waters
Williams and Corum established themselves as one of the NFL's premier lighting and thunder threats. With both players possessing the ability to record 1,000 yards and a league that looks like it's going to run the ball more, the only question is what will the Rams do with Jarquez Hunter? Carries will be limited and it's unknown if he can play Special Teams.
My opinion, Hunter becomes a go-to weapon in the red zone and short yardage situations. Maybe some usage at fullback? He may not have the size of a fullback but he'll lay a lick on a defender.
WR
- Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Brennan Presley
- Mario Williams, Tru Edwards, Tyler Scott
Not much to add. There's good reason to believe Mumpfield will develop into a true third option but with Terrance Ferguson's ability to be flexed outside, one must wonder if the Rams will swap out their three receiver looks for more two tight end formations.
Brennan Presley is a dark horse to make this roster. He's a playmaker. Just watch the ending of the Chargers preseason game.
TE
- Colby Parkinson
- Terrance Ferguson
- Tyler Higbee
No major surprises. All four tight ends get snaps in the Rams' 13-personnel package. Parkinson clearly supplanted Higbee as a starter, but Ferguson's ascension and projected growth could threaten Parkinson's snaps.
OL
- Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon
- David Quessenberry, Dylan McMahon, Beaxu Limmer, Justin Dedich, AJ Arcuri
- Wyatt Bowles
No major surprises here. The Rams' starting five from the postseason returns as Rob Havenstein has retired.
EDGE
- Jared Verse, Byron Young
- Josaiah Stewart, Keir Thomas
Verse and Young look to build off their Pro Bowl campaign while Stewart and Thomas look for more playing time. Stewart had a strong rookie season and Thomas was a preseason standout before being lost for the year due to injury
IDL
- Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske
- Desjuan Johnson, Ty Hamilton, Tyler Davis
- Bill Norton
Again, no major surprises. Johnson can play both inside and outside so his usage will be interesting to see, as will Davis, as he seems poised to take a massive jump in his game.
LB
- Nate Landman, Omar Speights
- Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac, Elias Neal
Landman and Speights return as starters while Stuard is set to be a Special Teams ace. Dolac and Neal will likely battle it out for the final roster spot while attempting to return from injury.
DB
- Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Quentin Lake, Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl
- Emmanuel Forbes, Tank McCollough, Josh Wallace
- Nate Valcarcel, Cam Lampkin, Tanner Ingle, Alex Johnson
The Rams have their starting five for the secondary with Forbes set to rotate in via the team's three-man rotation at outside corner. McCollough replaces Speights when the Rams go from nickel to dime and they actually prefer to stick with their dime defense because of McCollough. Wallace's usage will have to be determined.
ST
- Harrison Mevis
- Ethan Evans
- Joe Cardona
The Rams have no questions regarding who their kicker, punter, and long snapper will be next season.
Roster Battle
Brennan Presley, as mentioned, could be a dark horse. Shaun Dolac and Elias Neal will need to prove their value on Special Teams to secure their roster spot. However, the Rams do not have any major competetions.
Keep an eye out on Terrance Ferguson pushing for the TE1 job and several receivers attempting to take Konata Mumpfield's WR3 job.
Players on Bubble
Beaux Limmer. His future is in doubt after sparsely playing last season, and even with the reps given, he did not improve upon his shaky abilities in pass protection. Perhaps a year of proper development could give birth to a massive 2027, even from the bench. If not, he's a cut candidate.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.