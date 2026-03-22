Rams Post-FA Depth Chart: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters in football and despite falling short last season, the franchise is set to enter 2026 with the same hype and expectations of last season.

Here's an early look at the roster and the storylines that will define it.

QB

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Stetson Bennett IV

Not many questions here. The NFL's MVP returns for another season of championship aspirations. Only question is regarding who backs up Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo seems likely, but could the Rams use the roster slot for a potential successor? Could Garoppolo become the successor after a failed move to Arizona? We'll see.

RB

Kyren Williams

Blake Corum

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jarquez Hunter

Jordan Waters

Williams and Corum established themselves as one of the NFL's premier lighting and thunder threats. With both players possessing the ability to record 1,000 yards and a league that looks like it's going to run the ball more, the only question is what will the Rams do with Jarquez Hunter? Carries will be limited and it's unknown if he can play Special Teams.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) enters the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

My opinion, Hunter becomes a go-to weapon in the red zone and short yardage situations. Maybe some usage at fullback? He may not have the size of a fullback but he'll lay a lick on a defender.

WR

Davante Adams, Puka Nacu a , Konata Mumpfield

Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Brennan Presley

Mario Williams, Tru Edwards, Tyler Scott

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Not much to add. There's good reason to believe Mumpfield will develop into a true third option but with Terrance Ferguson's ability to be flexed outside, one must wonder if the Rams will swap out their three receiver looks for more two tight end formations.

Brennan Presley is a dark horse to make this roster. He's a playmaker. Just watch the ending of the Chargers preseason game.

TE

Colby Parkinson

Terrance Ferguson

Tyler Higbee

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89), tight end Colby Parkinson (84), running back Ronnie Rivers (20), tight end Davis Allen (87) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) huddle and during a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No major surprises. All four tight ends get snaps in the Rams' 13-personnel package. Parkinson clearly supplanted Higbee as a starter, but Ferguson's ascension and projected growth could threaten Parkinson's snaps.

OL

Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon

David Quessenberry, Dylan McMahon, Beaxu Limmer, Justin Dedich, AJ Arcuri

Wyatt Bowles

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

No major surprises here. The Rams' starting five from the postseason returns as Rob Havenstein has retired.

EDGE

Jared Verse, Byron Young

Josaiah Stewart, Keir Thomas

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) pose during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Verse and Young look to build off their Pro Bowl campaign while Stewart and Thomas look for more playing time. Stewart had a strong rookie season and Thomas was a preseason standout before being lost for the year due to injury

IDL

Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske

Desjuan Johnson, Ty Hamilton, Tyler Davis

Bill Norton

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Again, no major surprises. Johnson can play both inside and outside so his usage will be interesting to see, as will Davis, as he seems poised to take a massive jump in his game.

LB

Nate Landman, Omar Speights

Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac, Elias Neal

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Landman and Speights return as starters while Stuard is set to be a Special Teams ace. Dolac and Neal will likely battle it out for the final roster spot while attempting to return from injury.

DB

Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Quentin Lake, Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl

Emmanuel Forbes, Tank McCollough, Josh Wallace

Nate Valcarcel, Cam Lampkin, Tanner Ingle, Alex Johnson

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Rams have their starting five for the secondary with Forbes set to rotate in via the team's three-man rotation at outside corner. McCollough replaces Speights when the Rams go from nickel to dime and they actually prefer to stick with their dime defense because of McCollough. Wallace's usage will have to be determined.

ST

Harrison Mevis

Ethan Evans

Joe Cardona

The Rams have no questions regarding who their kicker, punter, and long snapper will be next season.

Roster Battle

Brennan Presley, as mentioned, could be a dark horse. Shaun Dolac and Elias Neal will need to prove their value on Special Teams to secure their roster spot. However, the Rams do not have any major competetions.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) celebrates with tight end Davis Allen (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Keep an eye out on Terrance Ferguson pushing for the TE1 job and several receivers attempting to take Konata Mumpfield's WR3 job.

Players on Bubble

Beaux Limmer. His future is in doubt after sparsely playing last season, and even with the reps given, he did not improve upon his shaky abilities in pass protection. Perhaps a year of proper development could give birth to a massive 2027, even from the bench. If not, he's a cut candidate.