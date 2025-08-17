What We Learned from Rams' Thrilling Win Over the Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams may have some questions that remain surrounding their group of quarterbacks. Although Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter, Los Angeles may have a quarterback who is rising in the ranks.
Following the Rams' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff analyzed the results.
"With Matthew Stafford dealing with a back injury that appears to be more worrisome as each day passes, Stetson Bennett did the most with his opportunity under center. The former Georgia quarterback commanded the playbook very well as Aubrey Pleasant acted as the head coach in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. He made the right decisions when needed and didn’t force throws. In the first quarter with backup Jimmy Garoppolo watching from the sidelines, Bennett marched L.A.’s offense down the field," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"He ended the Rams’ first drive with a short pass to rookie Konata Mumpfield for a touchdown. His best throw came in the third quarter as he launched a deep pass to Mario Williams in between two Bolt defenders for a 38-yard TD. Despite throwing a late interception to Chargers DT, TeRah Edwards, the Rams QB bounced back in the final drive to complete a thrilling comeback. It was Bennett’s best showing as a Ram, as he finished the afternoon completing 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and one INT with a passer rating of 108.8."
Bennett Shines
During training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFluer explained what he wanted to see from Bennett throughout the rest of the preseason. So far, Bennett has continued to display growth and understanding of the offense.
“Just to continue. I mean it was one game, right? We take each practice as it is, one practice and one game as it is. I’m happy for what he did. For the most part, the ball went where it was supposed to. I thought he played with great timing, great anticipation. That ‘lookie’ that he said no to and ended up getting to [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith on the right side was awesome. It’s an incredible progression within the time of a play," LaFleur said.
"It was cool to see that. I thought most importantly, he operated well. I thought our operation in and out of the huddle was excellent. It’s just them out there. We’re not standing behind there. We can't just call 14 timeouts and make sure we're all set for the next play. He’ll continue to do that, continue to build and play each play as its own.
