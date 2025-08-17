Social Media Reacts to Rams' Second Preseason Game
The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in their second preseason game. The Rams did not play any starters on the offense side of the ball, and that is nothing new with Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay wants to keep his team healthy going into the new season. The Rams got to look at what they got with depth at each position on both sides of the ball.
Rams Social Media Reacts
"Rams 2nd team Olinemen are pushing back the Chargers DL one's, Stetson Bennett is continuing to show his poise and continued good QB play. OLINE guru Ryan Wendell has them playing physical!"
"Incredibly clean drive by the Rams second-team offense against the Chargers starting defense is capped off by a play-action TD to Konata Mumpfield."
"Stetson Bennett with the TD to Konata Mumpfield. backups just ran down the Chargers starters throats for a 7-3 lead. Impressive opening drives from defense and offense. Speaks to the depth."
"It’s clear the Rams do not like the Chargers. This preseason game looks like they was sending a statement. They were very extra on defense for a meaningless game. It’s been this way ever since the Chargers moved the team to LA. They gotta expect that kind of energy next time."
"Called it. But no biggie. Stetson and the Rams backups vs the Chargers starting defense is a much bigger statement than Trey Lance proving he should be the Chargers backup vs backups."
"Rams give up a punt return for a touchdown to Luke Grimm. All you have to do is ignore the clear hold by the Chargers. Rams trail 22-17."
"Not sure if it will translate, but worth noting that the Rams defense ranked 4th in the red zone last year.
Have held the Cowboys and Chargers to a combined 2-for-7 in the red zone during the preseason."
"ILB is second in the NFL in first half tackles during the preseason (11).
He’s one of seven players across the NFL to have double-digit tackles in the first half."
Overall, the Rams got to see what their depth looks like in this game. The Rams' backups played well, and you can see the coaching staff has done a good job developing these players and making sure they are ready when their number is called.
