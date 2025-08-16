Rams' LaFleur Praises Key Position Group
During the preseason, teams have the option to play their starters for one drive, quarter, or the entire game if they feel it is necessary. However, that is rarely the case, and with a shorter preseason, starters won't see the field as much to prepare for the regular season and maintain a clean bill of health.
That opens the door for some teams in consistent postseason contention to sit their starters for most or all of the preseason, allowing them to play their young talent. The Los Angeles Rams are one of those teams, allowing for several potential key depth players to shine as a future starters in the league.
This is the case for their running back room, as offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur examined their performance in the preseason opener last weekend.
LaFleur on Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter's performance vs. Cowboys
Two players who shone bright in the Rams' 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys were running backs Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter. The two players who combine for just three years of experience showcased their skill sets as potential change-of-pace contributors for the 2025 season and beyond. The future of the group is set after Kyren Williams signed a contract extension this summer.
LaFleur was impressed with his young running backs. Corum ran with intention and decisiveness through gaps and creases to gain sufficient yardage, while Hunter flashed his balance and power that could help the Rams in short-yardage situations, especially this weekend in the (preseason) battle for Los Angeles between the Chargers and Rams.
"They ran well," LaFleur said. "I thought as a unit, especially as the game went on, the holes were getting bigger and bigger."
LaFleur name-dropped second-year tailback Cody Schrader as someone who stood out, especially late in the game as the matchup came to a close: "I know Schrader there at the end, that was pretty cool just to see. It was four or five straight runs, the exact same run, and guys were opening the holes."
The Rams offensive coordinator noted how well his running backs hit their landmarks, specifically playing within the play concept that is called. It was a good sign for the young runners, who will see plenty of playing time with Williams during the 2025 campaign.
"They got the ball where it was supposed to go to. In backs, the more they get the ball, whether it be within a game or practice and as you stack weeks, the better and more comfortable they get. It was good to see live bullets. It is what we expected, and we’ll continue to look for improvement.”
