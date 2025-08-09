Must-Watch Player for the Rams This Preseason
The Los Angeles Rams have been getting things going in training camp. The Rams are looking to take it all this season, and they have had a great offseason so far. They have acquired more good pieces to put them in a better position to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2025. They have one of the best, if not the best, player callers in the National Football League in head coach Sean McVay. McVay will lead the way once again and look to get this Rams team to make a deep run.
The Rams have a lot of good pieces on both sides of the ball. This offseason, they have only gotten better. They are looking to be better in all their units this season. We know last season, the defense was the x-factor for this team, and they are looking to become that elite defense in 2025. They have the pieces to do so, and all their young players now have more experience under their belts.
For the offense, they got better with some of the moves they made this offseason. The biggest one being the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams is still a top receiver in this league, and he is looking to cause problems for defenses alongside Puka Nacua. The Rams also extended running back Kyren Williams, and he will be the force in the backfield once again.
Another key addition came in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Rams taking tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round.
Terrance Ferguson
Pro Football Network named Ferguson as the must watch player for the Rams this preseason.
There has been a lot of camp buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' seventh-round rookie Konata Mumpfield this offseason. However, given the presence of both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, tight end Terrance Ferguson is the most intriguing Rams rookie to watch this preseason.
Veteran Tyler Higbee impressed after returning from injury last season, but that didn't stop the Rams from targeting his potential replacement in the second round. Ferguson is a powerful runner after the catch, making the most of his massive 6'6" frame.
With Nacua and Adams manning the perimeters, Ferguson could thrive on the inside in his rookie year, creating mismatches everywhere.
