Should the Rams Trade For Former First Round Wide Receiver?
Perhaps the next great Rams playmaker already lives in Los Angeles, as due to several recent additions, plus his below-average play, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston could be on the move.
After a horrific rookie season where the football seemed to slip off his hands at every moment, Johnston got it together during his sophomore season. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Johnston was a more confident player, and the drops decreased by a significant margin.
Johnston was also able to find more pockets of space, leading to a massive jump in production.
However, he still has drop issues, and the Chargers seem to be moving in a different direction after adding two receivers in the NFL Draft and bringing back Mike Williams. The team also has burgeoning superstar Ladd McConkey, and after selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round, Harbaugh seems to want to re-establish a strong ground and pound attack with the offensive coordinator Greg Roman
With opportunities seemingly slipping away, if Johnston is in play, should the Rams go after him? My opinion is that if the price is right, the Rams should get Johnston. That price should be a sixth-round pick at the most.
However, Johnston's role would have to evolve. It is clear that as a straight-up wide receiver, there are deficiencies that are hard to ignore. The good news is that he has traits that would allow him to assimilate into the Rams' offense with ease.
Johnston's speed, blocking ability, desire to be a great teammate, and abilities with the ball in his hands present a unique set of skills that could stretch defenses both vertically and horizontally.
It is my opinion that if the Rams use Johnston as a utility player, lining him up in the backfield, using him on jet sweeps, screens, fake screens, and as a blocker, his presence will open up opportunities for others.
If Tutu Atwell is burning defenses vertically and Johnston stretches them horizontally, there will be massive gaps in space for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Terrance Ferguson to exploit with ease.
In that same breath, Johnston on several occasions provided key blocks for J.K. Dobbins to find the end zone while getting into multiple scraps/tussles when his teammates were attacked by the opposition.
If the price is right, why not add a player who brings a new set of strengths to a roster that is able to cover up his weaknesses?
