Rams' Terrance Ferguson Enters Best Tight End Division in Football
The Los Angeles Rams' new offensive weapon Terrance Ferguson has a lot to prove in the NFL, as the NFC West has officially created the best division for tight end football. Pro Football Focus' John Kosko created a list of the top 32 tight ends in the NFL, and the NFC West dominates the list.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle enters at the number one slot after another strong season, signing an extension that should take him through the rest of his career.
"Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the game for nearly a decade and was handsomely rewarded by the 49ers this offseason with a big contract extension," wrote Kosko. "The NFL's highest-graded tight end over the past two seasons (92.0), Kittle is the most complete player at his position in the NFL. He has earned an 84.7 PFF overall grade or better in seven straight seasons."
Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride, who became the highest-paid tight end in football, enters at 3 after being Kyler Murray's best safety valve over several seasons.
"After a slow start to his career, McBride broke out in Week 8 of 2023 against the Ravens for 10 catches and 95 yards. It was only a taste of what was to come, as he’s graded as the second-best tight end in the NFL since then (87.5). With quarterback Kyler Murray healthy, McBride has been a favorite target and has generated the third-most PFF WAR over the past two years."
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant came to the Pacific Northwest due to a trade for Russell Wilson. He has been steady if not a little quiet at times, but with a new quarterback, especially in a new offensive system, this could be Fant's breakout season. The team also drafted Elijah Arroyo.
"Fant has consistently generated yards throughout his six-year career, but his touchdown production has dropped off over the past two years. He earned a 70.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024 but could see a dip in his production if rookie Elijah Arroyo, Seattle’s second-round pick, is able to hit the ground running."
Tyler Higbee rounded off the NFC West members at 26.
"Higbee could be on his way out in a contract year after the Rams selected Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season but has been productive when healthy. His 79.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024 shows he has good play left in the tank, but at 32 years old, his prime is behind him."
While the Rams love Ferguson, we have yet to see his NFL tape.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Ferguson!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE