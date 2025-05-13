BREAKING: Rams Sign First Rookies of 2025 NFL Draft Class
It's official, the Los Angeles Rams have signed four members of their 2025 NFL Draft class and several more undrafted free agents on Monday
Drafted:
- Josaiah Stewart, OLB, Michigan
- Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
- Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
- Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
- Wyatt Bowles, OL, Utah State
- Malik Dixon-Williams, S, Connecticut
- Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo
- Ben Dooley, OL, Boise State
- Tru Edwards, WR, Louisiana State
- Jamil Muhammad, OLB, USC
- Bill Norton, DL, Texas
- Josh Pearcy, OLB, Rice
- Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State
- Mark Redman, TE, Louisville
- Anthony Torres, TE, Toledo
- Nate Valcarcel, S, Northern Illinois
- Trey Wedig, OL, Indiana
- Mario Williams, WR, USC
Sean McVay spoke about the quality of his roster after the NFL Draft.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned. You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs] and then we start 1-4 this past year."
"There are a variety of reasons I could give for that but as you accumulate experience, there
is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience
to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way. That's what we
started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel
like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of
guys that are going to welcome them with open arms."
"I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay as healthy as you possibly can, which we've seen what a big deal that is not only for us, but a lot of different teams across the league in what is a really physical sport that we play."
