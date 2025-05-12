4 Things to Know About Rams' Konata Mumpfield
If there was any player in the 2025 NFL Draft destined to be a Ram, it's Konata Mumpfield. Here are four things to know about Los Angeles' newest pass catcher.
1. Mumpfield is good friends with Rams' Senior Advisor Ray Farmer
Mumpfield spoke about his relationship with Farmer after he was drafted.
"We've known him for a while. I can't recall exactly how we met, but I know it was through mutual friends. I guess it's been since around [when I was in] middle school. My dad and him just kind of grew a strong bond for a long time. It was through [Former NFL TE] Mr. Alge Crumpler or something like that. We just continued to grow a bond throughout... I've been talking to him throughout my whole college career and even when I was in high school. He was just giving me advice, helping me along the way and things like that. Just letting me know just to continue to work hard regardless of how things look and the situations [I was in]. He's just always been there... someone to help [me] for sure."
2. Farmer spoke to Mumpfield during his draft call
Like Jared Verse did for Braden Fiske in 2024, a familiar face in Farmer welcomed Mumpfield to the Rams.
"Yes ma'am and thank you. I was actually just watching [the draft] and my agent had called me maybe like two picks before [the Rams selection]. He was like, 'Have you heard from like the Rams or anything yet,' and I was like, 'No, not yet.' He was like, 'Okay, just let me know.' Assoon as I hung up the call, I think the next pick went on and then I got a call from an area codeout in L.A. So, I picked it up and actually [Senior Personnel Executive] Mr. Ray Farmer, somebody who I'm good friends with was like, 'What's up Konata?' We chopped it up and he was like, 'It's Ray Farmer, tell your 'pops' [father] I said, what's up,' and he let me know that I was ready to be a Ram. That's kind of how it went. I got a chance to talk to all the coaches, which was exciting. It was amazing, a surreal moment for sure. I started tearing up a little bit... just a little bit."
3. Mumpfield was at Pitt while Aaron Donald would come in to use their facilities.
Donald and Mumpfield share the same alma mater and at several points the same weight room during Mumpfield's time with the Panthers.
“He used to work out there all the time in the summer when he would come back to Pittsburgh. He's in there tossing up crazy weight. I know you've seen the video not too long ago. He was coming there and doing those things. It is definitely just amazing seeing greatness in the building every time that he comes. It’s motivation just to continue to keep working.”
4. Mumpfield played at Akron before joining the Panthers
Before transferring to Pitt, Mumpfield spent 2021 with the Akron Zips where he was named an All-MAC Second Team selection as he was one of the few bright spots on the team.
