What the Rams Have To Keep in Mind This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams' chance of being the one seed in the NFC has gone away after the majority of games have taken place in Week 17. They have a get-right game against the Atlanta Falcons tonight, but they will likely be on the road for the postseason.

The Rams have plenty of incentives to beat the Falcons, primarily because they own their first-round pick for this upcoming draft class. The 2026 NFL Draft is crucial in determining whether the Rams will be able to find this success again next season, or if they'll enter a retooling year and figure out how to move on from there.

An Intriguing Trade

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons why the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL this season has been their quarterback play. Matthew Stafford will likely win his first MVP award in his career, even though Drake Maye had another elite performance this week.

However, it's not a guarantee that Stafford's stellar play holds up next season. There's a reason there were retirement rumors last offseason for Stafford. He can clearly still sling the ball at a high level, but he's one of the oldest quarterbacks remaining in the NFL.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's entering the last year of his deal, and the assumption is that after his contract is played out, he'll retire as a Rams legend and Hall of Famer. With the Rams having two picks in the upcoming draft class, a common prediction is that they'll use one of them to draft Stafford's replacement and have him sit on the bench for a year before being given the keys to the franchise.

I think this would be a great idea for any young quarterback the Rams may be interested in, but there's a way they can pull this off without using one of their premium picks. I'd much rather see them address their secondary and bolster one of their strengths in the draft than take a chance on a rookie quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, pictured here in 2023, suffered a fractured orbital bone last month after a bizarre pre-game accident with resistance bands in the Colts locker room. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think the Rams should trade for Anthony Richardson this offseason. He's been a bust for the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn't mean his career is over. What better place for him to rejuvenate his career than under the guidance of Stafford and Sean McVay ?

His stock is at an all-time low, which means the Rams could get him for as low as a third-round pick. Trading for him eliminates the need to draft a rookie quarterback too highly and gives McVay a year to evaluate if he wants the future of the Rams to be with Richardson as his playcaller.

