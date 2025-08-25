The Rams' Defense Has the Right Mentality
The Los Angeles Rams need their defense to have another productive season if the Rams hope to have the kind of season many believe is possible. Los Angeles will need its defense to play even better than it did last season.
The Rams will depend on the likes of Jared Verse and others to help propel the defense this season. However, one position group to keep an eye on is the Rams' group of linebackers.
Following training camp, Sean McVay explained what he looks for in the team's linebacker who relays the play call to the unit.
"I think the first thing is being a good communicator. Ideally, it's located in the central part of the defense, just based on the nature of where you're aligned, where you are in proximity to be able to communicate to the other 10 players. That inside linebacker position has typically been that, but shoot, we've had [Former Rams Safety] Eric Weddle, we've had [Former Rams Safety] John Johnson, [Safety] Quentin Lake has worn the dot before," McVay said.
"It's ideally from that middle linebacker spot, great communicators, and the ability to be able to have a big picture perspective and understand the adjustments, whether that's on the back end with our coverages or on the front end, which is some of our front mechanics. That's what we're looking for, for guys in that role.
Linebacker is a position the Rams needed to address at the start of the offseason, as the Rams suffered losses at the position in free agency. Los Angeles was able to add to the position group, leading to some believing the Rams have one of the best defenses in the league.
However, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula is not a fan of those rumblings and is only focused on the task at hand. He plans on passing that same mentality to his players on defense.
“None of it matters. It's all fluff. I haven’t really looked into it too much, and we just know that there's going to be some expectations this year with how we finished last year. It doesn't really change anything. It doesn't change anybody's mentality," Shula said.,
"It doesn't change how we go to work every day. You got to handle success and failure the right way. We all know that this league is one day, one week away from being humbled, and our guys are well aware of that. Last year was definitely representative of that. We all have that in the back of our minds, and we just want to continue to get better day by day going forward."
