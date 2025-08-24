What We Learned from Rams' Preseason Loss to the Browns
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the National Football League, as they added several players they believe will help them make a deep playoff run.
Los Angeles has what should be one of the best offense's in the league. One of those new additions was on display in their preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The Around the NFL Staff from NFL.com analyzed the Rams' preseason to the loss, noting that one of the Rams' prized offseason additions made an impact in the team's final preseason game.
"Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson made his preseason debut, and it was an impressive one. He caught two passes for 48 yards on three targets, including an impressive 33-yard sideline catch. The Rams tried to hit Ferguson on a slot fade earlier, and the quarterback just missed the throw. So Sean McVay went back to the concept, and this time it worked for a long gain," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"Rams general manager Les Snead joined the Rams broadcast and praised Ferguson’s ball tracking and body control, and added that the Rams have talked about using more 12 personnel, with Ferguson and playing together. Ferguson played 21 snaps on offense and two on special teams and looked spry in his first game action. The Rams appear to have immediate plans for Ferguson, who showed he’s healthy against the Browns."
Shortly after drafting Ferguson, McVay raved about the talented tight end and what he brings to the Rams' offense. McVay wanted to make the Rams' more explosive this season. He believes the addition of Ferguson helps make that happen.
Ferguson May Be Special
"There are a lot of things to like. I think number one, when you hear the backstory, a guy that's overcome some adversity, obviously a special human. Then you just watch the body of work. He reminds me a lot of [Former NFL TE] Chris Cooley. He has some similar body mannerisms to [Chiefs TE] Travis Kelce. Chris Cooley was one of the first players that I ever coached in this league. He's a great football player. You could see he had a great feel [for the game], [and] great savvy," McVay said.
"Same thing, I remember my first year coaching tight ends evaluating and Travis Kelce coming out of Cincinnati. Those are big, lofty comparisons, so certainly not saying that he's those guys yet, but there are a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands. I think he can play in the ‘C’ area, and he’s moved around the formation. When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel that he has to find soft spots.
"I'm really excited to get him in that tight end room with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. It allows us to be able to explore maybe doing some different things. We'll see where it goes but he's a stud. We're very excited about him."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!