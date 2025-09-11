Rams' DC Chris Shula Talks Cam Ward, Titans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for week two as the team looks to remain undefeated this season. Before the team went to practice, their offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Following practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse are scheduled to take the podium.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference
On Wednesday, Sean McVay took to the podium, providing critical insight on the team.
Q: What stood out in the game about Stafford’s command?
“I think even those two plays that I just alluded to. Those seams getting up and down, the way that he's able to play with the timing and rhythm, some dirty pockets. I thought third downs, his timing, his execution. Even that play to end the game where you are going a tight zone fake, you reverse over your opposite shoulder, you have to turn up inside a hunter and deliver a ball that's running away from you."
"That's a sneaky, unbelievable throw that he makes. Then the throw that he made to Davante on the sideline on the third down that ended up going for a big gain. Look at when he lets that go and that's against one of the premier corners in this league. That throw in that route it's one of those deals where you say, ‘That's great, competitive play on both sides.’ It ended up in our favor because the throw and the route was just too good, and the timing. But he was awesome. That's been consistent for him. Then I thought he made really good decisions."
"I thought he saw coverage really well. There were a couple times where it's a dirty pocket and he ended up taking a negative right there. I thought I put him in a bad spot on the third-and-four where it knocked us out of field goal range back to the 39 (yard line) to get us to a fourth-and-10. But he continues to show great ownership, great mastery of what we're trying to get done and that's against an excellent defense too so I think that can't be minimized as well. It's a pretty good recovery when we ended up dropping the snap, thank God that bounced right back to him too, it was good.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE