5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over Titans
While the Los Angeles Rams turn their attention to their week two opponent, the Tennessee Titans. Here are five keys that should ensure their victory.
1. The Titans' right side of their offensive line is a collapsing wall and must be exploited
And this was with JC Latham, who did not practice on Wednesday. The right side of the line is slow, inconsistent, and easily toppled. This is where Jared Verse can feast, and the Titans will have to throw everything at him to stop his attack. As a result, we should see winnable one-on-one opportunities across the board.
Plus, Cam Ward struggles when forced to throw to his left. In my opinion, it's time to crank up the pressure with Jaylen McCollough joining in the onslaught.
2. Cam Ward constantly pats the ball before he throws it
Ward has a pretty distinct tell when he's going to fire the football. He pats and then does this quick, jerky motion with the ball flying out via sidearm at times. The Rams' defensive line must key in and get their hands up because they could easily bat the ball down due to it's exit angle.
While the defensive backs should be careful not to always try and jump Ward's pass because Ward could set them up with the pump fake, I do not believe Ward will have the time to successfully pump fake and then be able to make an accurate pass downfield.
3. Darrell Baker Jr is susceptible to the double move
Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr got burned by Cortland Sutton in the dying seconds of the first half, giving up a touchdown on a double move. Sean McVay must throw every look Davante Adams can give him at Baker in order to set up the double move because, if done properly, it's an easy six points.
4. Have Byron Young spy Ward on passing downs
If there's any teach tape on how to stop Cam Ward, especially when he's forced to pass, it's UCLA's defense against Washington State in 2023. Let me save you some time. Rush three, drop Young as a spy, and once Ward starts to move, he will go to a side immediately. That's why Young can attack, and Ward always tries to run backwards.
This is where the Rams can corral him for a sack.
5. Break Brian Callahan
Perhaps rude and unfair but Brian Callahan is about to break. He's getting chippy with reporters, he doesn't know the rules of what a catch looks like, and he was arrogant about it, and he works for an organization who has been firing coaches and executives left and right with his turn coming up shortly.
The man is desperate, and desperate people do desperate things. The Rams must push the pedal on offense to build a two-possession lead early, and as things start to fall apart, I do not believe he, nor his team, will have what it takes to rally.
Attack the flanks, and the Titans will break at the center.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE