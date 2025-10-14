Why Rams' Chris Shula May Emerge as Candidate for Head Coaching Job
We are not even at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and there is already one team that will be looking for a new head coach.
That team is the Tennessee Titans. After their Week 6 loss, they fired head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans are a team that is currently rebuilding, but they did not see Callahan as part of helping them go through that.
"That led to the Titans getting the earliest head start on this year’s head coaching market, providing new general manager Mike Borgonzi with a longer runway with which to evaluate candidates," saidConor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
"This is a critical hire, given that the future of No. 1 pick Cam Ward, an immensely talented player who has succeeded despite a glaring lack of structure, hangs in the balance. So, too, does the Titans’ ability to attract fans and sponsors for a brand new stadium being constructed in Nashville."
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was listed as one early candidate to fill the head coaching job for the Titans. Shula has led the Rams' defense over the last few seasons, and they have been one of the best in the NFL. They have improved each season. He comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, and that tree has had very impressive head coaches. Shula could potentially be the next one that make it happen.
Chris Shula, defensive coordinator, Rams
"Shula has come from the depths of Sean McVay’s coaching staff to create post–Aaron Donald havoc the likes of which this team has not seen since McVay’s Super Bowl run in 2021.
The grandson of legendary NFL coach Don Shula currently coaches a unit that is in the top five in yards allowed, points allowed, takeaways and rushing touchdowns allowed. Shula is great at the podium, skilled at explaining dense concepts and has crafted a pressure-heavy defense that can simulate much larger pass rushes with just a few bodies," Orr said.
Per Rams: Chris Shula enters his ninth season with the Rams and his second as the defensive coordinator.
As a first-year coordinator, Shula led a unit that finished tied for fifth in red zone efficiency (50%) and sixth in goal-to-go efficiency (65.5%). Against the run, they allowed the 10th-fewest rushing touchdowns (13). The pass rush also ranked near the top of the NFL in all major categories and finished sixth in hurries (225), 10th in pressure rate (35.7%) and 13th in pressures (218). In the secondary, the team tied for the 12th-most interceptions (13) and allowed the 12th-fewest completions (354).
