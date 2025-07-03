3 Rams Who Deserve More Playing Time in 2025
For a newly-branded championship contender like the Los Angeles Rams, everyone on the roster wants their piece of the pie. The roster is filled with a lot of younger talents hungry for a chance at getting playing time and a chance to help their team win games and, ultimately, Super Bowl LX.
The Rams are in a great position if this is the case, showcasing their confidence in the depth of the roster across the board. However, there will be a few players who could be left out to dry without much playing time in 2025.
I looked at three players on Los Angeles' roster that have a case for more playing time this season, whether they are rookies are veterans. Let's take a look at these select few talents that could contribute.
Blake Corum, Running Back
Corum feels like the popular choice on the roster right now. This is a talented tailback from Michigan who played a massive role in the Wolverines success of three consecutive College Football Playoffs, including the National Championship two seasons ago.
The former All-American and Big Ten running back will be competing for snaps with fellow running mate and rookie Jarquez Hunter behind starter Kyren Williams. Corum's vision, footwork, and pass-catching ability will be valuable for the Rams this season as Williams' snap share could decrease in a contract year.
Beaux Limmer, Center
The Rams made a move this offseason to sign a sufficient starting center to make their offensive line a formidable unit in 2025. Coleman Shelton hails from Chicago and will have a significant impact on the offensive front, but it is leaving one man to dry in second-year player Limmer.
Limmer saw starting snaps last season through the end of the year in the postseason where he held his own against some of the NFL's best defensive linemen. He earned the right to compete for snaps but his time will have to wait with Shelton in the mix. However, if injuries were to occur, Limmer would get the playing he desperately deserves.
Konata Mumpfield, Wide Receiver
It might be odd to see a rookie who hasn't played a down in the NFL on this list, but Mumpfield is a player that provides a intriguing skill set for the Rams that they could utilize in the slot this season. The former seventh-round pick fout of Pittsburgh is a great route runner and separator who provides more mass and value as a blocker in the slot. While his ball skills will need more consistency, Mumpfield is deserving of playing time in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the debate now!
Please let us know your thoughts on this trio when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.