Predicting the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 Rushing Leaders
The Los Angeles Rams march into the 2025 season and training camp this month with championship aspirations once again. Their roster shakeup of the last few years has grown the franchise into a contender quickly thanks to an emergence of young players.
One of those areas of emergence has been the Rams run game with Kyren Williams taking up a significant share of the carries for the last two seasons with well over 2,400 rushing yards in the last two seasons and over 1,100 yards in each of the last two. However, Williams enters a contract season with other young tailbacks looking to eat into his snaps.
Former third-round pick Blake Corum and rookie fourth-round selection Jarquez Hunter are the future of the Rams running back room. How will all three players perform in 2025? Let's make some predictions for the rushing leaders on Los Angeles' roster this season.
Kyren Williams, fourth-year
Stat predictions: 1,050-plus yards, eight touchdowns
I envision Williams to remain productive this season but not to the level that he has in recent years. The former Notre Dame tailback will see his fellow rushing mates eat into his playing time and for that, his production overall. Entering 2026 free agency, Williams will have three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons and at least eight or more touchdowns for those same seasons with the hope of earning a new contract in Los Angeles or elsewhere.
Blake Corum, second-year
Stat predictions: 600-plus yards, three touchdowns
Corum has too much talent to not see a bump in numbers this upcoming season. The former Michigan Wolverines standout saw just 58 carries for 207 yards and no scores as rookie but expect that to change dramatically in 2025. Corum has great vision, footwork, balance, and passing down versatility that could help him flash the potential of being the Rams lead runner in 2026.
Jarquez Hunter, rookie
Stat predictions: 350-plus yards, three touchdowns
The Rams should have a very productive run game this season with Williams, Corum and rookie Hunter. The former Auburn Tiger has great quickness, balance, play-strength, and burst to help he and Corum become a lethal and young running back tandem after this season. Hunter will see snaps with red-zone production but will likely use the season as a time for growth and development.
