One Free Agent the Rams Should Consider This Offseason
After signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams and others, the Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League. The Rams were adamant about improving their roster this season after a narrow playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After starting 1-4, Los Angeles had a solid season that ended with yet another playoff appearance for Sean McVay and company. This offseason, they have already begun building a championship-caliber roster, and the Rams look to continue doing so via the NFL Draft.
Los Angeles started the offseason by moving on from wide receiver Cooper Kupp and restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's deal. Both moves gave the Rams much-needed flexibility to make moves early in free agency, such as signing Adams.
Although the Rams have already made several additions in free agency this offseason, they can do so again after seeing what type of draft haul they can reel in. Still, the Rams would be wise to continue considering a few of the veterans who remain free agents.
Mark Stolte of the Pro Football Network listed one remaining free agent that every team in the National Football League should consider signing this summer. He believes the Rams should consider signing veteran defensive back C.J. Mosley, as they could use the help.
"C.J. Mosley only played 110 snaps for the New York Jets last season in an injury-riddled campaign. With that being said, the last time he was fully healthy (2023), he played out of his mind with a 90.6 coverage grade, 105 tackles, a missed tackle rate of just 8.8%, and made the Pro Bowl," Stolte said.
"This should help bolster the Los Angeles Rams’ linebacker crew, which looks to be their weakest defensive position group heading into 2025."
After Christian Rozeboom's departure in free agency, the Rams undoubtedly have a significant need at linebacker. Whether by free agency or in the draft, the Rams must find a way to address this position, as no team wants to be thin at it.
Les Snead is assembling one of the better rosters in the league. He must continue to do so over the rest of the offseason so the Rams can reach their ultimate goals.
