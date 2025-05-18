NFL Draft Lottery Debate Wouldn't Benefit Rams
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has proposed that the NFL adopt a draft lottery similar to the NBA in an effort to create another viewership-driven event and to stop tanking.
"Football needs a draft lottery," said Greenberg.
No, it doesn't.
"The thing about the lottery is that it's a good idea."
No, it isn't.
"The lottery is not rigged, come on people. There is no one with a shred of common sense who thinks a business worth tens of billions of dollars would jeopardize literally every penny over something so comparatively trivial." Sorry Mike, I grew up in America, a place where people jeopardize literally every penny over trivial things.
The Los Angeles Rams and owner Stan Kroenke, one of the most influential owners in the NFL would end any idea of a lottery before it gains traction and here are the reasons why.
Tanking doesn't exist in the NFL. It doesn't. If it did work, Tua Tagovailoa would have been a Dolphin but with the first overall pick. Remember "Tank for Tua." If tanking did work, Trevor Lawrence would be a New York Jet, Bryce Young would be Texan.
However, that's just one issue. Greenberg is so off the mark with this comment.
It's odd to say that to people who dare question the legitimacy of ping pong balls. It's also odd to say that the first overall pick is comparatively trivial. It's a pick worth millions of dollars, and if said pick leads to a Super Bowl, that's hundreds of millions of dollars.
We could go on and on, but here's the reality. The NBA is full of bad ideas, and they have an awful model for a draft. Tanking literally can not exist in football.
And we're not even talking about how that would affect trading draft picks.
The NFL should not adopt a lottery. They will not, either, and this is all conjecture and a dead-zone idea from an analyst. With that said, it would not work for the NFL.
