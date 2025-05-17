NFL Owners to Vote on Proposal Rams' Sean McVay Dislikes
Next week, NFL Owners will vote on a proposal to alter the current playoff seeding format, a proposal that was tabled at the NFL Owners Meeting, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"In Minneapolis next week, NFL owners will have a chance to make the biggest change to postseason seeding in decades—with the Lions’ proposal to reconfigure the system listed as Bylaw Proposal No. 4 on the docket to be voted on," wrote Breer.
"Detroit’s proposal would be for the four division champions and three wild cards in each conference to make the playoffs. Those seven teams would then be seeded strictly by record, rather than assigning the top seeds to the division winners (which is how it’s been done since the merger), with the wild cards to follow. If teams have the same record, being a division champion would be the first tiebreaker—regardless of head-to-head record."
Sean McVay has voiced his opposition to the proposal in the past.
“I did think one of the benefits, why he played so well in the playoffs, was being able to get that last week off,” McVay told Mike Florio Monday on PFT Live, “to be able to earn an opportunity to be able to say, ‘Alright, we won our division, let's rest; let's get rejuvenated and refreshed for hopefully a playoff run.’ And he sure played good enough for us to advance and, and I'm really grateful to be able to work with him.”
“I would be all for it if we played all 15 NFC teams and then two cross-conference games, but when you're playing six divisional games, then you got the strength of schedule based on whatever the previous year's record was, and finish, it's not all the same."
“And so, I do think there is something to be said for winning your division. That means something.”
Had this proposed format been used in last season's playoffs, instead of hosting Minnesota, the Rams would have been forced to go on the road while the Vikings would have hosted a playoff game despite the Rams having defeated the Vikings in the regular season.
For those who argue about overall record, the Rams had a harder schedule having finished the 2023 NFL season as the runner-ups in the NFC West while Minnesota finished third in the NFC North.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and find all of our Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Rams content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE