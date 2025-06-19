Rams Summer Scouting: Clemson's Cade Klubnik is Flashy and Volatile
When the Los Angeles Rams traded back with the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL Draft, they acquired their 2026 first pick, giving general manager Les Snead ample selection assets to make a significant move in next year's draft.
Much has been discussed about Matthew Stafford's future and the veteran franchise quarterback has not shown much signs of slowing down. However, entering his age-37 season, Father Time could catch up and force the Rams to address the position early in the 2026 draft.
One player to watch for next year's draft is Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, one of the best in college football and the face of a Tigers team that is looking to return to consistent College Football Playoff contention once more.
Klubnik is a former five-star, top passing recruit who has led the Tigers to two ACC Championships and won the game MVP for both in 2022 and 2024. His play has taken a step forward and can continue to grow this season.
Let's take a closer look at what Klubnik brings to the table and where he can improve this season that can make him a potential No. 1 overall-worthy selection.
Where He Thrives
Klubnik is a well-put-together player and person with high regard from head coach Dabo Swinney & Co. He is a competitive and high-effort player with flashes of great composure and poise as a passer.
The leadership ability is already off the charts, making him someone a quarterback-needy team could fall in love with during the pre-draft process. At an estimated 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Klubnik doesn't have elite size but his frame is sufficient enough to get by.
Let's begin this review with this out-of-structure play. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley calls a play-fake with left-to-right progression and Klubnik does a great job working through them until his right guard loses his assignment.
This forces Klubnik to scramble to his right and instead of taking off and using his legs to pick up yards, he keeps his eyes downfield and makes a great throw over a defender on the run to true freshman T.J. Moore for first-down yardage.
Klubnik's game against Pittsburgh showed a lot of the good and bad of his play. He's a gunslinger, though he may not have an elite arm. His lightning-quick releases and velocity on his throws allow him to drive the ball into tight windows and to his target quickly.
I want to show two plays that exhibit Klubnik's overall ability as a passer. This is a dynamic player who can generate big plays with his legs and while he may not be a Lamar Jackson-type of athlete, he is still athletic enough to create plays with his arm and legs.
In the first clip below, Klubnik attacks this Cover 4 look that transitions into Cover 1 Robber with a nice side-step and laser down the seam to true freshman standout Bryant Wesco. This is excellent touch and accuracy from Klubnik, which he continued to flash late in the season.
In the second clip, the Tigers call a QB draw on 3rd & 4 with just over a minute left in the game. Klubnik takes off and showcases plenty of shiftiness as a runner to break the pursuit angle of the safety before taking advantage of a block by Moore to spring loose for the go-head, game-winning touchdown to beat Pittsburgh.
There's so much to like with Klubnik as a passer: he has a great arm to throw with the trajectory and velocity to hit all three levels of the field while flashing the ability to be an accurate three-level passer; he's a smooth operator of the offense, playing deliberate in his drops while displaying adequate re-positioning and quick releases combinations from a multitude of arm angles; and he has a great and impressive understanding of how to attack defensive leverages while playing under control with subtle movements to get defenders off-balance.
His best game last season was his last against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the playoffs. Klubnik is a quarterback who is only getting better with each game and the arrow is pointed upward for his ceiling. He made great throws with a display of great flexibility to make accurate throws moving to his left from different angles while flashing touch and downfield accuracy.
Where He Falls
Having watched Klubnik for the last two seasons, it is clear he has shown terrific improvement. Even now, he has room to grow and there are some current shortcomings he must overcome in 2025.
First of all, his ball security must continue to improve. There was much of it last season but his 18 career interceptions and several fumbles lead to some concern about his volatility as a passer that his gunslinging-style of play invites. This time of play creates risk and more turnovers to follow if unchecked this season.
There are times when Klubnik will drop his eyes during progressions when the pocket gets murky and his decision-making showed improvement last season but must continue to move in that direction. His mechanics can fail him at times and he can be overeager as a passer by not taking what is in front of him and instead going for the big play, a fair and consistent issues for young quarterbacks.
What is Next for Klubnik?
Cade Klubnik plays with a gunslinger mentality that makes him volatile as a passer. However, there is some good with this style of Klubnik, featuring good drives of the ball via velocity and torque while offering the flashes of being a high-level touch passer to all three levels of the field.
Klubnik is a dynamic quarterback with great mobility and legitimate speed to win footraces; plus, he offers the off-platform, out-of-structure ability, and flexibility to be a scheme-diverse passer in the NFL. However, he must continue improving his ball security, taking what is in front of him, and clean up some of his misalignments in the upper and lower-half of his rotation, something that is correctable with more coaching.
