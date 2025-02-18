Why Matthew Stafford’s Future Has Seismic Implications Both for Rams and Rest of NFL
Matthew Stafford’s future, whether in Los Angeles or another city, should be determined in the next three weeks. That decision is expected to set off dominoes of roster decisions across the league.
Keeping Stafford in Los Angeles could be challenging for both sides. NBC Sports/Pro Football Talk'sMike Florio explained Monday that Stafford is due to earn just $27 million in 2025 and needs a substantial contractual increase to near the $60 million mark that sets the NFL’s quarterback market.
“Although it’s not as dire as the Deshaun Watson debacle in Cleveland,” Florio wrote Monday, “The Rams have a mess. They could kick the cap can by extending his contract, but he’s 37. At what point will the Rams (who are young at most positions) pivot to someone more than a decade younger than Stafford?”
Pivoting during the 2025 season is highly unlikely for the reigning NFC West champions, unless the Rams, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay can find a surprise starting quarterback outside the first round in April or somehow work out a trade or land a free agent like Sam Darnold. Los Angeles has more than $38 million in cap space, per Pro Football Focus. However, before compensatory awards, the Rams have just six picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in April.
For now, as Florio said, the Rams know Stafford’s current contract will count nearly $50 million against the cap in the 2025 season. Without a trade or new contract, Los Angeles could terminate Stafford with a June 1 designation, spreading the cap charge over two years. But the Rams also owe Stafford a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus. And even if they trade him before that bonus, they’d sustain a $37 million cap hit.
“For now, it’s just a weird vibe,” Florio said.
The vibe across the league, as Mina Kimes said last week, is that plenty of quarterback-needy teams would be interested in discussing Stafford. Stay tuned for this one. Stafford’s future will have seismic ripple effects across the league depending on how the Rams choose to proceed,
