Rams' Matthew Stafford is in a Race Against Father Time
After restructuring his contract, the Los Angeles Rams have another couple of seasons with quarterback Matthew Stafford. They have given him a supporting cast that gives him a legitimate shot at returning to the Super Bowl.
The Yahoo Sports Staff noted that the next two seasons may be Stafford's best-remaining chances of making it back to the Super Bowl. Considering the roster the Rams have built around him, it is hard to argue with their assessment on where Stafford currently stands.
"There was a chance, however small, the Rams might have moved on from [Matthew] Stafford this offseason. Sean McVay admitted signing Aaron Rodgers was a consideration, as Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported in February," the Yahoo Sports Staff noted.
"Instead, the 37-year-old Stafford and the Rams are back together, now with what should be an improved defense starring Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, plus Davante Adams in the fold on offense. Los Angeles gave the [Philadelphia] Eagles all they could handle in the divisional round."
Shortly after restructuring his contract with the Rams, Stafford noted how things change from offseason to offseason and how each offseason is unique. After going back and forth with the Rams earlier this offseason but eventually signing with the team, Stafford is ready to move forward.
"It definitely evolves every single year. Last year was a little bit unique. This year as I get older, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make sure that as training camp starts, I'm really fresh both mentally and physically. That's kind of what this whole time of year will be geared around for me," Stafford said.
"Obviously, getting to work with the guys, being around them as much as I can culturally is a great thing and getting to work with Davante [Adams] and Tutu [Atwell] in some new spots and doing all that kind of stuff will be beneficial. As is every year, it kind of goes as it goes.
"I think earlier in my career, it was how do I learn the playbook? How do I establish myself in the locker room and all those kinds of things as best you can? That just evolves as I get older and as teams change as well.”
