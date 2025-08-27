Most Impressive Player From Rams' Preseason Finale
The Los Angeles Rams have been getting things going all offseason long. The Rams are looking to take it all this season, and they have had a great offseason so far. They have acquired more good pieces to put them in a better position to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2025. They have one of the best, if not the best, player callers in the National Football League in head coach Sean McVay. McVay will lead the way once again and look to get this Rams team to make a deep run.
The Rams have a lot of good pieces on both sides of the ball. This offseason, they have only gotten better. They are looking to be better in all their units this season. We know last season, the defense was the x-factor for this team, and they are looking to become that elite defense in 2025. They have the pieces to do so, and all their young players now have more experience under their belts.
This preseason, we've seen a lot of the Rams' young, talented players, with most of their starters not playing. That is how McVay has set it up in the preseason for the Rams since he took over. It has worked for the Rams for the most part. That can be one of the main reasons why the Rams' young players have found success over the years right away when they take the field in the NFL. The Rams are one of the best at developing their players and have them ready when their number is called.
A player who was good for them in the final preseason game was rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson finally made his preseason debut last weekend after being out of the first two preseason games due to an injury. The injury kept him out for a lot of training camp as well. That is why it was important for the Rams to get Ferguson in their final preseason game.
Terrance Ferguson Emerges
Ferguson was taken with the Rams' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which for them came in the second round.
"He can track a ball," said Rams general manager Les Snead. "And upper-body flexibility, some nuances that you have where you can twist and turn and make that catch and what you can do after the catch. So there's some nuances to his game that fits what (head coach) Sean (McVay and) his offensive staff likes to do... That's the reason we put him off the board in round 2."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE