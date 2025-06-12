Rams' Sean McVay Makes Definitive Statement Regarding Jaire Alexander
On June 9th, the Green Bay Packers said goodbye to longtime veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander, one of the premier defensive backs in the NFL, has been a big-time contributor for the Packers. However, he has been limited as injuries have plagued Alexander's last several years in the league
The Rams, despite having an apparent need for a new CB1, made their position known regarding Alexander after Sean McVay spoke to reporters on Tuesday.
“We haven't had a lot of those discussions," stated McVay.
"There are so many layers to the Jalen conversation. Obviously, with (CB) Jaire (Alexander), a lot of respect for him as a player, haven’t talked about those types of things. Our main focus is… This will really represent our last OTA day so we've kind of just been focused on our group. (General Manager) Les (Snead) and I have had some dialogue and discussions as it relates to the Jalen thing, but there's really no news to report on. And with Jaire, nothing but respect for the player but I don't know if that's a direction that we would go.”
McVay's words echo the position he took two weeks ago when he stated that outside of Jalen Ramsey, the Rams were not interested in adding another defensive back.
“No, I feel good about where we're at," stated McVay on May 28th regarding the prospect of adding another defensive back.
"Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps."
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
While nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, it is safe to say the Rams have limited interest in Alexander.
