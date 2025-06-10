What a Jaire Alexander Move Would Mean For Rams
Anytime a popular or superstar player becomes available, whether to be traded for or signed off the free agent market, it is the responsibility of a beat writer to evaluate whether that player would be a positive or negative acquisition for the team they cover.
However, at the end of the day, the decision and the consequences of said decision rest squarely on the shoulders of the people in charge of the franchise, and in this case, it's Sean McVay and Les Snead. McVay already made the Rams' position clear, that unless they get Jalen Ramsey, they have no desire to bring another defensive back in before the start of the season.
“No, I feel good about where we're at," stated McVay at OTAs two weeks ago. "Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps."
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris."
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced they were saying goodbye to star cornerback Jaire Alexander, a move that has made some Rams fans question if their team should go after him.
It is my opinion that unless Alexander wants to sign a one-year deal for cheap, the Rams should stay away from him, maintaining their position.
Here's the facts. Alexander is injury-prone. Alexander has missed 34 games over the past four seasons. Alexander is not likely to be cheap and considering he only plays corner, unlike Ramsey who is able to play safety, Alexander costs too much, does too little, and is too brittle for the Rams to utalize him.
Alexander needs a home that fits his needs and strengths. That is not the Rams. If the Rams sign Alexander, it's likely to end in failure, and there's precedent for that argument. May I remind everyone about the Tre'Davious White disaster? If you don't remember White playing for the Rams, there's a reason and for that same reason, the Rams should stay away from Alexander.
