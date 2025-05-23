Three Position Battles That Will Define Rams Season
The Los Angeles Rams are entering 2025 with most of their roster set and most of their starting positions having been established. However, these three camp battles could be the defining mark of their season.
1. Who will be the starting center? Coleman Shelton or Beaux Limmer?
So we can all admit the Jonah Jackson signing was a failure. Hey, it happens. We all make mistakes but how the Rams move on from Jackson may define their season.
Who gets the start? The Rams implied the job was Shelton's but no job is safe in the NFL. Shelton has a high floor but a clear ceiling. Limmer's floor is lower but the potential is there.
We all make mistakes. Limmer didn't block Jalen Carter, and that ended the Rams' season. Shelton signed with the Bears and a coaching staff that made Caleb Williams almost leave the league. So the question is, who moves on better, and which center can take more pressure off of Matthew Stafford.
2. Who wins the WR3 role?
It's Tutu Atwell's...right? Of course it is, they gave him $8 million and Sean McVay publicly acknowledged the team did not do a good job getting him the ball, even when he proved himself.
But is the difference going to be? Will Nate Scheelhaase, the Rams' passing game specialist draw up something different in his new role because McVay and Mike LaFleur had Atwell for years and we saw what happened.
Atwell was the leader in receptions and receiving yards when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were hurt but just before they came back, Jordan Whittington was starting to breakout. Plus, Stafford loves to throw the 50/50 ball and Konata Mumpfield knows how to catch it so this role is more open than one may think.
My money is still on Atwell, though.
3. How will running back snaps be divided?
The Rams currently have six running backs on their roster. Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Jarquez Hunter are the most likely to make the 53-man roster.
Considering all three players have been drafted within the past four years, with Williams establishing himself as the starter, the Rams having spent a somewhat prime pick on Corum, and with the team trading up for Hunter, how do they satisfy all three players? Don't count out Cody Schrader, Ronnie Rivers, or Jordan Waters either.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on these questions.
Please let us know your thoughts on these questions when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE