Has Time Run Out on Rams' Blake Corum?
The Los Angeles Rams have a tough decision on their hands regarding the future of 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum.
Sean McVay hasn't committed a lot of errors in his head coaching career, but the Rams' management of Corum hasn't been stellar and that's putting it nicely.
In 2024, Corum didn't play in the preseason, did not play in the opener, received either limited or garbage time snaps, and then broke his forearm in the season finale. This was a running back that led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023.
Whatever the reason was for his lack of usage, it directly affected the team. Kyren Williams was overused, the Rams were not effective in the red zone, and, for lack of a better term, Corum's first season was a failure compared to his contemporaries.
It sucks but it is what it is and it's fine. Not everyone has a great rookie season, and that's why players drafted in Corum's position get four-year deals. Now it's time to reassess.
However, one must ask if time has run out on Corum since Williams spoke publicly about his potential extension, feeling confident that a deal will get done within the next 12 months.
“I know with time it’s going to happen,” Williams told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times last week.
“I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here. I’ve always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually.”
There's a reason why Williams said that. Maybe he's blowing smoke, but that would be uncharacteristic for him. So if Williams is confirmed to be on the roster for at least the 2025 season if not longer, and the Rams traded up for Jarquez Hunter, when is Corum supposed to get the ball?
The Rams under McVay have typically used two running backs at most during games, with a potential third seeing very limited opportunities. If that remains the case, where does Corum go?
Maybe they might make him a returner again. But what about Xavier Smith or Jordan Whittington? What about Britain Covey, the 2023 NFL punt return yards leader who just signed a one-year deal with the Rams?
So it's time to ask the question: has time run out on Blake Corum's chance with the Rams?
