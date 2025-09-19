Ram Digest

Rams Practice Report: Team to Ford Troubled Waters

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to roll despite questions on health of roster

Brock Vierra

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up practice on Friday and here's everything you need to know.

Injuries

Steve Avila did not practice and is doubtful for the game. Braden Fiske and Colby Parkinson were limited. Per Sean McVay, both players participated in walk-throughs and will enter Sunday listed as questionable.

If Avila isn't able to go, it's unknown who will start in his place but Justin Dedich got the start last week. McVay went more into that on Friday.

McVay on Justin Dedich

“I thought [Offensive Lineman] Coleman [Shelton] said it pretty well earlier," stated McVay. "He didn't play it safe. He goes for it. He throws his hands. He's a tough competitor. He plays to his strengths. I think he has a good understanding and ownership of what we're trying to get done, whether that's protection oriented or in the run game with how we're hitting combinations, how we're blocking different front structures based on the concepts that we activate. He's done a good job. I like everything that he's about. We’ll look forward to maybe having Steve this week and moving forward. He's doing a great job of attacking his rehab for his ankle.”

On the Practice Field

Davante Adams

Adams was excellent once again and his physical tools were put on notice again on Friday. I think Adams, based on the way he carries himself and his approach to the game, could peak on Sunday. Adams shines when the spotlight is on him so expect big things from the All-Pro.

Terrance Ferguson

It remains the ultimate mystery regarding when Terrance Ferguson will play a significant amount of snaps, but on Friday, McVay displayed some of the basic concepts he's thinking on implementing, and it makes clear sense why he wanted the Oregon tight end.

Ferguson's natural gifts have unlocked a new realm of creativity McVay has yet to employ with the tight ends, especially in recent seasons. While this remains a long-term project, it remains my belief that Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson will become one of the most notable tight end duos in the NFL. Both men's skill sets complement each other well and create multiple issues for defenses to handle.

Byron Young

While Young took care of his final preparations, his bend, explosiveness, and finish has been off the charts. This isn't surprising because he's always been a hard worker but it's clear his new approach to his health and recovery has paid dividends.

