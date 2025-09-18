Puka Nacua Talks Stafford Surprises
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held practice at their facility on Thursday as they continue preparations for their week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from last season's playoff classic.
Before practice, both offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke after.
Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided team updates from the podium.
Q: Do you have injury updates?
“As far as injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] will be a DNP today," stated McVay. "He's going to do some stuff with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his guys. [Defensive End] Braden Fiske will be the same. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will have a veteran rest day as will [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited. Looking forward to seeing how things go today for Steve, Braden and Colby. Those are the guys that will hopefully see some good progress and see if they'll be available for this week. Everybody else we should be good.”
Q: How does back-to-back road games factor into this week’s preparation?
“I think you do with our rhythm, but you don't make it a bigger deal than what it is. Like we've talked about, it's about how do you go play in that three-hour window that you're allotted? We thought our guys were ready to go last week against Tennessee."
"We’re used to this. Me, personally, I love kicking off early. You don't have a chance to sit around and think about stuff. You get up, get a little caffeine, get some sun on your face and you're woken up and you're ready to roll. I'm excited about it. We all know what a great atmosphere and environment it is in Philly, what a great football team it is and it's what you love. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”
Q: How are you feeling after suffering an injury against Tennessee?
“I feel good. It’s actually better. You hear the word torn planter fascia…it had been bothering me for a little bit where I was a little bit restricted. Then I went to just explode down the sideline for a timeout and that thing popped in my heel and it was temporarily painful, but it actually feels a lot better now. It’s a positive that I tore myplanter fascia."
"That’s a good thing because it accelerates the healing. There are no issues for me. I regret telling my man [Play-by-Play Announcer] J.B. [Long] where it became a bigger deal than what it was. I did have to hop down there. I got the damn time out, even on one leg. I'm doing good though. I appreciate it.”
