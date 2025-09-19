Ram Digest

Rams Morning Report: Friday Marks Critical Point in Early Season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from the playoffs

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to wrap up this week of practice on Friday before they jet off to Philadelphia in a rematch with the Eagles. The last time they played was the 2025 NFC Divisional Round, where the Eagles came out victorious in a snowy battle.

The Rams might be out multiple starters while others share input on various aspects on the game that are bound to dominate headlines.

Los Angeles Rams

Injuries

Steve Avila and Braden Fiske did not practice on Thursday. Their status is unknown but Sean McVay will provide an update on Friday. Colby Parkinson was limited.

Nacua on playing Eagles at home

The Eagles have been one of the best teams at defending their home turf over the past year. Puka Nacua spoke about the Rams attempt to end their dominance.

Puka Nacua
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I know there's going to be some downs where we’re going to be on the silent count so I think our level of communication being on a little bit of uptick [will be important]," stated Nacua. "I think the weather the last time we were playing there impacted some of the sound. I think our operation has been great to start off the season so I think that's something that we continue to improve upon and get a chance to showcase on Sunday.”

Nacua on Stafford

I asked Nacua if anything at this point still surprises him about Matthew Stafford.

“I think the no look pass," stated Nacua. "There are some route concepts and space that I understand where my opportunities might be, but you just never know because the eyes are misleading.”

Tush Push

The Rams are likely to face the controversial tush push play. Over the offseason, the tush push was almost banned, with Sean McVay as a notable opponent and the Rams having voted to enforce new legislation regarding the play.

Sean McVay
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers president of football operations John Spanos (left) and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay talk during the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the reasons the ban didn't pass was due to testimony from former Eagles center Jason Kelce. Kelce spoke to owners before the vote failed and Kelce recently spoke about the play in a tweet.

"I love that the problem everyone has with the tush push this week, has absolutely nothing to do with the actually pushing portion," wrote Kelce. "Like banning the tush push doesn’t even stop what they have an issue with from the play this last week. The Eagles still could have done exactly what they did last week with it being a regular QB sneak."

Jason Kelce
Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"Officials being more stringent on players aligning in the neutral zone and false starts is the only way to stop what everyone has an issue with. And I get it, there were at last a couple from the game that were too early, and should be called false starts. It is an extremely hard thing to officiate, and good players on both sides of the ball jump the snap and use the neutral zone to their advantage on multiple downs and plays throughout the game. Getting rid of the tush push will not stop the issue everyone is riled up about."

McVay will make sure the refs keep an eye on pre-snap movement that violates the neutral zone. Thus the Rams defensive line will be under intense evaluation as well.

What's at Stake

Make no mistake about it, this game is the most important contest of week three. There was no team closer to defeating the Super Bowl LIX champions in the playoffs, and the Rams feel they've added the pieces to be champions.

Jared Verse
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrate a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This battle will be for the number one team in the NFL.

