Rams Morning Report: Friday Marks Critical Point in Early Season
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to wrap up this week of practice on Friday before they jet off to Philadelphia in a rematch with the Eagles. The last time they played was the 2025 NFC Divisional Round, where the Eagles came out victorious in a snowy battle.
The Rams might be out multiple starters while others share input on various aspects on the game that are bound to dominate headlines.
Los Angeles Rams
Injuries
Steve Avila and Braden Fiske did not practice on Thursday. Their status is unknown but Sean McVay will provide an update on Friday. Colby Parkinson was limited.
Nacua on playing Eagles at home
The Eagles have been one of the best teams at defending their home turf over the past year. Puka Nacua spoke about the Rams attempt to end their dominance.
“I know there's going to be some downs where we’re going to be on the silent count so I think our level of communication being on a little bit of uptick [will be important]," stated Nacua. "I think the weather the last time we were playing there impacted some of the sound. I think our operation has been great to start off the season so I think that's something that we continue to improve upon and get a chance to showcase on Sunday.”
Nacua on Stafford
I asked Nacua if anything at this point still surprises him about Matthew Stafford.
“I think the no look pass," stated Nacua. "There are some route concepts and space that I understand where my opportunities might be, but you just never know because the eyes are misleading.”
Tush Push
The Rams are likely to face the controversial tush push play. Over the offseason, the tush push was almost banned, with Sean McVay as a notable opponent and the Rams having voted to enforce new legislation regarding the play.
One of the reasons the ban didn't pass was due to testimony from former Eagles center Jason Kelce. Kelce spoke to owners before the vote failed and Kelce recently spoke about the play in a tweet.
"I love that the problem everyone has with the tush push this week, has absolutely nothing to do with the actually pushing portion," wrote Kelce. "Like banning the tush push doesn’t even stop what they have an issue with from the play this last week. The Eagles still could have done exactly what they did last week with it being a regular QB sneak."
"Officials being more stringent on players aligning in the neutral zone and false starts is the only way to stop what everyone has an issue with. And I get it, there were at last a couple from the game that were too early, and should be called false starts. It is an extremely hard thing to officiate, and good players on both sides of the ball jump the snap and use the neutral zone to their advantage on multiple downs and plays throughout the game. Getting rid of the tush push will not stop the issue everyone is riled up about."
McVay will make sure the refs keep an eye on pre-snap movement that violates the neutral zone. Thus the Rams defensive line will be under intense evaluation as well.
What's at Stake
Make no mistake about it, this game is the most important contest of week three. There was no team closer to defeating the Super Bowl LIX champions in the playoffs, and the Rams feel they've added the pieces to be champions.
This battle will be for the number one team in the NFL.
