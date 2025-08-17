Rams' Player Holds All-Time Fantasy Football Record
The Los Angeles Rams had a bit of a disappointing fantasy year in the 2024 NFL season. Running back Kyren Williams had another phenomenal campaign, but quarterback Matthew Stafford and the passing game took a significant step back. Amid key injuries to wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Head Coach Sean McVay could never get his air attack into fifth gear.
They'll be setting out to correct course this season. To do so, they've shaken up their star wideout duo, replacing Kupp with former Green Bay Packers legend Davante Adams. Adams may be older than Kupp, but he's been notably more durable throughout the course of his career. LA will be hoping that trend continues in 2025, and he can provide a consistent target for Stafford in the red zone.
There is a decent chance that Adams can be a more productive option for the Rams than Kupp was in his last two years in LA. However, Kupp has earned his place among the team's greatest players of all time throughout his tenure, specifically his 2021 season. Los Angeles may be able to field a much better offense in 2025, but it'll be a while before they're able to capture the magic they found with Kupp in 2021.
Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp had the greatest PPR fantasy season of all time
Fantasy football began all the way back in the 1960s. The world has since seen 60 years' worth of seasons, with countless players putting up insane numbers and forever etching their names in the NFL annals. Just recently, future legends such as Arian Foster, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Julio Jones have all come and gone.
None of them, though, match what Cooper Kupp did for the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2021 season. That year, he claimed the NFL's elusive triple crown, having led the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Not only that, he currently boasts the second-most catches and receiving yards in a single season.
Michael Thomas holds the record for receptions with 149, while Calvin Johnson sits at the top in yards with 1,962. However, the greatest full-PPR year by a wide receiver in fantasy football belongs to Cooper Kupp alone.
His 2021 stat line of 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns led to 439.5 points, per USA Today. The gap between him and the second player on the list is relatively massive. Separating him and CeeDee Lamb's 403.2 points in 2023 are over 36 points, the same distance between Lamb and Justin Jefferson's 12th-place season in 2022 with 368.7 points.
