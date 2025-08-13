Should This Rams Player Be Avoided in Fantasy Football?
Despite making the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams had a mostly disappointing season last year, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Between injuries and Matthew Stafford's regression, they finished 15th in total yards but just 20th in points, largely due to their ineffectiveness in the red zone.
Their 51.39 percent touchdown rate was 25th in the NFL. With a healthier campaign from Puka Nacua and the arrival of red zone specialist Davante Adams, the Rams should find significantly more success there this season.
While LA is set to have a much stronger year overall on offense, not many are confident in their prospects as a fantasy football farm. Even with his injuries, Nacua turned out to be a good pick last season, finishing top six in average points with 18.8. He may have won quite a few drafters their leagues with 22.3 points per game in Weeks 10 through 17. And yet, some aren't convinced that he'll be a good pick in 2025.
Should Puka Nacua be faded in 2025 fantasy football drafts?
After a blistering two-year start to his NFL career, Puka Nacua is widely regarded as one of the top options in fantasy football. With the improvements the Los Angeles Rams have brought on, he could have an even better season in 2025, so long as he stays healthy.
Some have argued that the moves his team has made have actually hurt his fantasy stock, though. Yahoo! Sports' Scott Pianowski is among them:
"Nacua has been an impactful receiver through two NFL seasons, but not in the red area (a modest nine touchdowns, just three last year). How is that going to change for 2025? The Rams added WR Davante Adams, a Hall of Fame-tracking player who dominates in the red area, and they also extended RB Kyren Williams, the team’s workhorse at the goal line. We also have to worry about 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford, who’s dealing with a bad back and missing all sorts of practice time. Nacua’s physical style of play also could bring injury risk — he was constantly hurt in college, which is how the Rams stole him in the fifth round to begin with."
Pianowski made this designation on Nacua's average draft position (ADP) on Yahoo! leagues at the time, 11.7. He's actually gone even higher on other platforms, with a current ADP of seven, according to Fantasy Pros, fourth among wide receivers.
The arguments Pianowski made are sensible, but drafters shouldn't let him slip too far in their respective leagues. He's still one of the top wideouts in the NFL and has established a lethal rapport with Stafford. There's a high chance that he'll buck his red zone issues this season, especially with opposing defenses having to worry about Davante Adams, too.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE